What has The Source done for Allison Mack?

WHOEVER writes:

I guess it’s kind of ironic that Allison Mack was acting for over two decades – since she was a child – and now she’s hardly doing any actual acting at all and is only serving Keith Raniere by creating some acting workshop class that supposedly teaches actors how to better themselves with his ever “patent-pending” technology.

So Allison was consistently doing acting work for many years, and then she joins NXIVM and hardly does any at all. Isn’t that a denial of potential? The only thing she seems to do now is tweet and serve NXIVM. This seems like a form of brainwashing don’t you think?

————-

Here is Allison Mack’s endorsement of The Source… http://www.ultimasource.com/#whattheyresaying

AWARD WINNING ACTRESS

KNOWN FOR: SMALLVILLE, WILFRED

I’ve been an actress for over 28 years. I’ve worked on film, television, theatre, web, voice-over’s; you name it, I’ve been there. I’ve also studied the full spectrum of methods. While I’ve found everything I have done incredibly helpful and useful, I’ve never found a curriculum more profoundly life changing than, THE SOURCE.

THE SOURCE addresses the full artist. I’ve been able to overcome the fear of being authentic no matter where I am, auditioning and just bringing forward my own ideas in a matter of weeks.

I used to walk into a room hoping I got it right. Hoping the director would approve, or the casting agent would think I was ok. Now I walk into the room with a full sense of what I want with the material I’m working on, and how I feel. My work has truly become mine! I feel like a kid in a candy store, and my career has turned from one of insecure self-doubt to playful creativity.

I have a belief in myself, and a confidence in my abilities that goes beyond measure, beyond acting, and beyond any course I have ever participated in.

THE SOURCE has changed my work — but more importantly, I’m a happier, more loving and peaceful woman.











