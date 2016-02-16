Del Negro took The Source course, says he works for a corporation, neglects to mention which one

The Source is another Keith Raniere “educational” program which purports to teach people how to be compassionate, ethical and to act.





On The Source’s web page http://www.ultimasource.com/#whattheyresaying

a number of prominent and not so prominent individuals exclaim its wonderfulness in typical Raniere-speak.

One of these is NXIVM teacher Jim Del Negro.

Curiously, while Jim mentions he is a head trainer for a corporation, he neglects to mention which corporation he works for. In the interest of full disclosure, Del Negro’s employer NXIVM and the Source teach the concepts of Keith Raniere, a man who keeps a harem, punishes his ex-lovers through litigation and an alleged attempt to imprison them illegally in Mexico, has imprisoned some of his own harem members in Albany, had a business that was shut down as a pyramid scheme, has been accused by his followers of statutory rape, computer hacking, tax evasion, lost $69 million in commodities of other people’s money, recommended a $26 million real estate scam using other people’s money, falsified his bio, denied the paternity of his own son and claimed he was adopted and did not know who the father was, is accused of being able to brainwash people, is a master of hypnosis and a host of other bizarre and eccentric misdeeds. Followers say he is the most wonderful man in the universe.

Here is Del Negro’s testimonial:

Ask Jim Del Negro if he can remember the names of the companies he is [on paper] the president of. Ask him, as an ethical matter, is he willing to go to jail to protect his teacher, Keith Raniere 'if' federal charges come down. If he is offered immunity to testify against Kieth Raniere will he do it, or take the fall for his teacher. Pose this only as an ethical question. There is no guarantee they will offer Mr. Del Negro immunity since his testimony may be worthless since Mr. Raniere's signature is not on a single document - unlike Mr. Del Negro.

JIM DEL NEGRO

CORPORATE TRAINER/ATHLETE

I’m a presenter, and a head trainer for a corporation. I’ve been training for over six years with crowds of 25 to 35 people, and I’ve always had a little bit of nerves. I’ve tried many things to get over the nervousness and the fear of the public speaking, but I never could. In the very first day of THE SOURCE, I was taught how to break through that limitation and it’s been very different ever since. Now, when I engage with the people in my trainings, I feel totally relaxed and that alone was worth the time and the money. THE SOURCE was an amazing training, I recommend it enthusiastically to all who want to take it.