Reader: ‘You can’t say Raniere doesn’t come up with ideas’

Reader: The tentacles of NX/ESP reach far and wide and into some rather interesting endeavors. You can’t say Keith Raniere doesn’t come up with “ideas” to have his paw print on every part of his “students” lives.





So it seems like the lack of ESP intensives may be because of the longer 4 week “workshops” for actors and actresses. Notice one just ended in Albany on 2/7/2016 which may explain why the parking lot of Apropos was full a week ago Sunday.

Another commenter on one of the other posts mentioned some other unknown ESPIANS etc. One was Kristanna Lokken from Terminator 3 – She gives a testimonial.





(she is a semi local to the Capital District girl from GHENT NY)





Her parents ran an apple farm called Love Apple Farm for 40 years or so until they sold it and Kristanna grew up on it. Her pictures were plastered in the farm store (proud parents) The farm stand burned down in 2013 under the new owners but has been rebuilt. http://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Fire-shuts-popular-farm-stand-4998144.php\





And then we have https://www.exoeso.com/platforms which features testimonials from Alison Mack and Esther Chiappone….. The video appears to have been filmed up in Lake George at Vanguard Week (notice the Adirondack chairs etc)





Here is what Kristanna says about Raniere’s acting enterprise:





http://www.ultimasource.com/#about

ACTRESS/PRODUCER

KNOWN FOR: TERMINATOR 3: RISE OF THE MACHINES, THE L WORD, BURN NOTICE

I’ve been acting for 22-years now and I was starting to feel like I had gotten stuck in my craft. At a certain level I wanted to graduate to the bigger pool, not stay in the kiddie pool. I’ve played in the big leagues before, but I really wanted to get to a place where I could stay in the big leagues and do the jobs that I wanted to do. Coming to THE SOURCE, I’ve learned a new set of tools that are going to be paramount in furthering my career. Tools that are only unique and special to the likes of Keith Raniere, who created this incredible cirriculum. I can’t wait to come back for level 2 and 3 and I really can’t wait to go back to Los Angeles and try out my new tool set. I’m super excited about this ongoing practice and how I can really further myself as an artist through the overall awareness that I’ve had in myself and in other people. I really urge you to come and do THE SOURCE for any career path, just to be more of an aware human being.



