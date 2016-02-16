Raniere on acting and compassion

STUDY OF COMPASSION

“Acting is a study of compassion… we have the ability as humans to imagine possibilities, imagine stories, and how they work out and by watching those stories you rehearse with each character, in effect strengthening your ethics, your morality, your compassion and bringing them into your everyday life.”

— Keith Raniere

My, he can certainly talk about compassion…. But does he live up to it?

Humans have the ability to be noble — but will they put forth the effort?

Did Raniere?

see more:

http://www.ultimasource.com/#whattheyresaying

Artist's conception: [left] Raniere winning through joy. [right] Raniere follower assisting Raniere win through joy.

Artist’s conception: [left] Raniere winning through joy. [right] Raniere follower assisting Raniere win through joy.