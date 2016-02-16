Is Allison Mack showing ‘playful creativity’ under Raniere, or is she a has-been?

———-

Can anybody say if Allison Mack’s career has improved since taking the Source? or since meeting Keith Raniere?





She writes “my career has turned from one of insecure self-doubt to playful creativity” since taking The Source course.





But is the truth that her career has turned from a secure and promising one of actually working to one of a delusional plaything in Raniere’s dreamscape? One where she is now a has-been?





If other actors and would be actors follow her advice [and follow Raniere] and take The Source what will happen to them?





What is the before [Raniere] and after [Raniere] accomplishments of Allison Mack?





Her IMBD bio lists all her major accomplishments; all of them are pre Raniere.

Here it is:

Mack was born in Germany but moved with her family to Long Beach, California, when she was 2. She began acting at 4 with print work and commercials, and began studying at The Young Actors Space in Los Angeles when she was 7. She is still currently attending classes there in improvisation and scene study. Before joining the cast of Smallville(2001), Allison starred in the short-lived and sorely under-rated Fox television comedyOpposite Sex (2000). Prior to that, she was a regular on Hiller and Diller (1997), working alongside great talents such as Richard Lewis, Kevin Nealon, and Eugene Levy. Allison has also guest-starred in the WB family drama 7th Heaven (1996) as a teenager caught up in the “cutting” trend.

Mack has starred in many movies for television, including the cable film My Horrible Year!(2001), which was directed by Eric Stoltz and starring Karen Allen, Mimi Rogers, and Stoltz himself. She was also in A Private Matter (1992) with Sissy Spacek and Aidan Quinn, Living a Lie (1991) with Peter Coyote and Jill Eikenberry, Unlikely Angel (1996) with Dolly Parton and Roddy McDowall, and Stolen Memories: Secrets from the Rose Garden (1996) starring Mary Tyler Moore and Linda Lavin. Allison is also an accomplished dancer and singer and she currently living in Los Angeles. She enjoys reading, going to movies and plays and spending time with her friends and family.

– IMDb Mini Biography By: buzzcutbuddha

Her work since becoming a disciple of Raniere seems to be limited to a few guest/supporting appearances on a few TV shows.

She has 6 credits in 2015; 1 credit in 2014, none in 2013, 7 in 2011…. That’s not much for a graduate of The Source and an acolyte of the master [liar?] Keith Raniere.





Her film credits on IMBD appear as follows:

Actress (43 credits)

2015 Lost in Oz (TV Series)

Evelyn Gale (voice)





2015American Odyssey (TV Series)

Julia





– Figmo (2015) … Julia

– Kmag Yoyo (2015) … Julia

– Soup Sandwich (2015) … Julia

– Beat Feet (2015) … Julia

2015 The Following (TV Series)

Hillary





– Reunion (2015) … Hillary





2012-2014Wilfred (TV Series)

Amanda





– Forward (2014) … Amanda

– Secrets (2012) … Amanda

– Resentment (2012) … Amanda

— Truth (2012) … Amanda

– Control (2012) … Amanda

– Guilt (2012) … Amanda

– Dignity (2012) … Amanda

– Letting Go (2012) … Amanda

– Progress (2012) … Amanda

2011Marilyn

Marilyn

2001-2011Smallville (TV Series)

Chloe Sullivan / Silver Banshee / Eva Greer / …





– Finale (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

– Fortune (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

– Masquerade (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

– Beacon (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

– Collateral (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

Show all 205 episodes

2010Dirty Little Secret (TV Series)

Lauren





– Episode #1.10 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

– Episode #1.9 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

– Episode #1.8 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

– Episode #1.7 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

– Episode #1.6 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

Show all 10 episodes

2010Riese (TV Mini-Series)

Marlise





– Reunion (2010) … Marlise

– Indoctrination (2010) … Marlise

– Beast (2010) … Marlise

2009Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (Video)

Power Girl (voice)

2009Frog (Short)

Her

2009/IYou

Quincey

2008Alice & Huck (Short)

Alice

2006The Batman (TV Series)

Clea





– The Everywhere Man (2006) … Clea (voice)

2006The Ant Bully

Tiffany Nickle (voice)

2006Smallville: Vengeance Chronicles (TV Mini-Series)

Chloe Sullivan





– Yang (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

– Help from a Friend (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

– Chloe (2006) … Chloe Sullivan (voice)

– A New Kinda Loft Scene (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

– The Mansion Dance (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

Show all 6 episodes

2003-2004Smallville: Chloe Chronicles (TV Mini-Series short)

Chloe Sullivan





– Chronicle 7 (2004) … Chloe Sullivan

– Chronicle 6 (2004) … Chloe Sullivan

– Chronicle 3 (2004) … Chloe Sullivan

– Introduction (2003) … Chloe Sullivan

– Chronicle 4 (2003) … Chloe Sullivan

Show all 8 episodes

2002The Nightmare Room (TV Series)

Charlotte Scott





– Camp Nowhere: Part 2 (2002) … Charlotte Scott

– Camp Nowhere: Part 1 (2002) … Charlotte Scott

2001My Horrible Year! (TV Movie)

Nicola ‘Nik’ Faulkner

2001Kate Brasher (TV Series)

Georgia





– Georgia (2001) … Georgia

2000Opposite Sex (TV Series)

Kate Jacobs





– The Car Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

– The Fantasy Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

– The Field Trip Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

– The Dance Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

– The Homosexual Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

Show all 8 episodes

1999Providence (TV Series)

Alicia





– Good Fellows (1999) … Alicia

19987th Heaven (TV Series)

Nicole Jacob





– Cutters (1998) … Nicole Jacob

1997-1998Hiller and Diller (TV Series)

Brooke Diller





– Jeanie Gets a Job (1998) … Brooke Diller

– Smart Guy (1998) … Brooke Diller

– The Cliffy Dukay Show (1997) … Brooke Diller

– Christmas/Hanukkah (1997) … Brooke Diller

– Thankless-Giving (1997) … Brooke Diller

Show all 13 episodes

1997Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (Video)

Jenny Szalinski

1996Unlikely Angel (TV Movie)

Sarah Bartilson

1996The Care and Handling of Roses (TV Movie)

Bess Townsend

1996Stolen Memories: Secrets from the Rose Garden (TV Movie)

Katie

1995Dad, the Angel & Me (TV Movie)

Andrea

1995Sweet Justice (TV Series)

Jessica





– Broken Ties (1995) … Jessica

1994Camp Nowhere

Heather

1994No Dessert, Dad, Till You Mow the Lawn

Monica Cochran

1993A Mother’s Revenge (TV Movie)

Wendy Sanders

1992-1993Evening Shade (TV Series)

Julia





– The Dance (1993)

– The Diary of Molly Newton (1992) … Julia

1993Night Eyes Three

Natalie

1992A Message from Holly (TV Movie)

Ida

1992A Private Matter (TV Movie)

Terri Finkbine

1991Living a Lie (TV Movie)

Stella

1991Switched at Birth (TV Movie)

Normia Twigg, Age 6

1991The Perfect Bride (TV Movie)

Little Stephanie

1990Empty Nest (TV Series)

Gloria





– There’s No Accounting (1990) … Gloria

1990Shangri-La Plaza (TV Movie)

Jenny – Amy’s daughter

1989I Know My First Name Is Steven (TV Movie)

Nettie

1989Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Little Girl



