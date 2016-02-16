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The Cult of Keith Raniere

Is Allison Mack showing ‘playful creativity’ under Raniere, or is she a has-been?

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Frank Parlato

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Can anybody say if Allison Mack’s career has improved since taking the Source? or since meeting Keith Raniere?


She writes “my career has turned from one of insecure self-doubt to playful creativity” since taking The Source course.


But is the truth that her career has turned from a secure and promising one of actually working to one of a delusional plaything in Raniere’s dreamscape? One where she is now a has-been?


If other actors and would be actors follow her advice [and follow Raniere] and take The Source what will happen to them?


What is the before [Raniere] and after [Raniere] accomplishments of Allison Mack?


Her IMBD bio lists all her major accomplishments; all of them are pre Raniere.

Here it is:

Mack was born in Germany but moved with her family to Long Beach, California, when she was 2. She began acting at 4 with print work and commercials, and began studying at The Young Actors Space in Los Angeles when she was 7. She is still currently attending classes there in improvisation and scene study. Before joining the cast of Smallville(2001), Allison starred in the short-lived and sorely under-rated Fox television comedyOpposite Sex (2000). Prior to that, she was a regular on Hiller and Diller (1997), working alongside great talents such as Richard Lewis, Kevin Nealon, and Eugene Levy. Allison has also guest-starred in the WB family drama 7th Heaven (1996) as a teenager caught up in the “cutting” trend.

Mack has starred in many movies for television, including the cable film My Horrible Year!(2001), which was directed by Eric Stoltz and starring Karen Allen, Mimi Rogers, and Stoltz himself. She was also in A Private Matter (1992) with Sissy Spacek and Aidan Quinn, Living a Lie (1991) with Peter Coyote and Jill Eikenberry, Unlikely Angel (1996) with Dolly Parton and Roddy McDowall, and Stolen Memories: Secrets from the Rose Garden (1996) starring Mary Tyler Moore and Linda Lavin. Allison is also an accomplished dancer and singer and she currently living in Los Angeles. She enjoys reading, going to movies and plays and spending time with her friends and family.

– IMDb Mini Biography By: buzzcutbuddha

Her work since becoming a disciple of Raniere seems to be limited to a few guest/supporting appearances on a few TV shows.

She has 6 credits in 2015; 1 credit in 2014, none in 2013, 7 in 2011…. That’s not much for a graduate of The Source and an acolyte of the master [liar?] Keith Raniere.


Her film credits on IMBD appear as follows:

Actress (43 credits)

 2015 Lost in Oz (TV Series)
Evelyn Gale (voice)


 2015American Odyssey (TV Series)
Julia


Figmo (2015) … Julia

Kmag Yoyo (2015) … Julia

Soup Sandwich (2015) … Julia

Beat Feet (2015) … Julia

 2015 The Following (TV Series)
Hillary


Reunion (2015) … Hillary


 2012-2014Wilfred (TV Series)
Amanda


Forward (2014) … Amanda

Secrets (2012) … Amanda

Resentment (2012) … Amanda

Truth (2012) … Amanda

Control (2012) … Amanda

Guilt (2012) … Amanda

Dignity (2012) … Amanda

Letting Go (2012) … Amanda

Progress (2012) … Amanda

 2011Marilyn
Marilyn

 

2001-2011Smallville (TV Series)
Chloe Sullivan / Silver Banshee / Eva Greer / …


Finale (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

Fortune (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

Masquerade (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

Beacon (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

Collateral (2011) … Chloe Sullivan

Show all 205 episodes

 2010Dirty Little Secret (TV Series)
Lauren


Episode #1.10 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

Episode #1.9 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

Episode #1.8 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

Episode #1.7 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

Episode #1.6 (2010) … Lauren (voice)

Show all 10 episodes

 2010Riese (TV Mini-Series)
Marlise


Reunion (2010) … Marlise

Indoctrination (2010) … Marlise

Beast (2010) … Marlise

 2009Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (Video)
Power Girl (voice)

 2009Frog (Short)
Her

 2009/IYou
Quincey

 2008Alice & Huck (Short)
Alice

 2006The Batman (TV Series)
Clea


The Everywhere Man (2006) … Clea (voice)

 2006The Ant Bully
Tiffany Nickle (voice)

 2006Smallville: Vengeance Chronicles (TV Mini-Series)
Chloe Sullivan


Yang (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

Help from a Friend (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

Chloe (2006) … Chloe Sullivan (voice)

A New Kinda Loft Scene (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

The Mansion Dance (2006) … Chloe Sullivan

Show all 6 episodes

 2003-2004Smallville: Chloe Chronicles (TV Mini-Series short)
Chloe Sullivan


Chronicle 7 (2004) … Chloe Sullivan

Chronicle 6 (2004) … Chloe Sullivan

Chronicle 3 (2004) … Chloe Sullivan

Introduction (2003) … Chloe Sullivan

Chronicle 4 (2003) … Chloe Sullivan

Show all 8 episodes

 2002The Nightmare Room (TV Series)
Charlotte Scott


Camp Nowhere: Part 2 (2002) … Charlotte Scott

Camp Nowhere: Part 1 (2002) … Charlotte Scott

 2001My Horrible Year! (TV Movie)
Nicola ‘Nik’ Faulkner

 2001Kate Brasher (TV Series)
Georgia


Georgia (2001) … Georgia

 2000Opposite Sex (TV Series)
Kate Jacobs


The Car Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

The Fantasy Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

The Field Trip Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

The Dance Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

The Homosexual Episode (2000) … Kate Jacobs

Show all 8 episodes

 1999Providence (TV Series)
Alicia


Good Fellows (1999) … Alicia

 19987th Heaven (TV Series)
Nicole Jacob


Cutters (1998) … Nicole Jacob

 1997-1998Hiller and Diller (TV Series)
Brooke Diller


Jeanie Gets a Job (1998) … Brooke Diller

Smart Guy (1998) … Brooke Diller

The Cliffy Dukay Show (1997) … Brooke Diller

Christmas/Hanukkah (1997) … Brooke Diller

Thankless-Giving (1997) … Brooke Diller

Show all 13 episodes

 1997Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (Video)
Jenny Szalinski

 1996Unlikely Angel (TV Movie)
Sarah Bartilson

 1996The Care and Handling of Roses (TV Movie)
Bess Townsend

 1996Stolen Memories: Secrets from the Rose Garden (TV Movie)
Katie

 1995Dad, the Angel & Me (TV Movie)
Andrea

 1995Sweet Justice (TV Series)
Jessica


Broken Ties (1995) … Jessica

 1994Camp Nowhere
Heather

 1994No Dessert, Dad, Till You Mow the Lawn
Monica Cochran

 1993A Mother’s Revenge (TV Movie)
Wendy Sanders

 1992-1993Evening Shade (TV Series)
Julia


The Dance (1993)

The Diary of Molly Newton (1992) … Julia

 1993Night Eyes Three
Natalie

 1992A Message from Holly (TV Movie)
Ida

 1992A Private Matter (TV Movie)
Terri Finkbine

 1991Living a Lie (TV Movie)
Stella

 1991Switched at Birth (TV Movie)
Normia Twigg, Age 6

 1991The Perfect Bride (TV Movie)
Little Stephanie

 1990Empty Nest (TV Series)
Gloria


There’s No Accounting (1990) … Gloria

 1990Shangri-La Plaza (TV Movie)
Jenny – Amy’s daughter

 1989I Know My First Name Is Steven (TV Movie)
Nettie

 1989Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Little Girl