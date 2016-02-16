More photos from the album

Joseph O'Hara tried to return the property he borrowed money against to Clare and Sara Bronfman. I will never forget the blood curdling attitude Raniere had - he told the Bronfmans we don't want the property back, we want O'Hara indicted.

Joseph O’Hara tried to return the property he borrowed money against to Clare and Sara Bronfman. I will never forget the blood curdling attitude Raniere had – he told the Bronfmans we don’t want the property back, we want O’Hara indicted.

Joe O'Hara was spied on by NXIVM, but the spies they hired were so incompetent that they provided phony bank statements.

Joe O’Hara before.

Artist's Conception: Keith Raniere at a Halloween Party at Nancy Salzman's house.... As seen by Peter Fallon....

Artist’s Conception: Keith Raniere at a Halloween Party at Nancy Salzman’s house…. As seen by Peter Fallon….

Karen Unterreiner almost had several of Keith's love children.....

Karen Unterreiner almost had several of Keith’s love children…..

Note written by Gina Hutchinson about Keith. She later committed suicide.

Ask Svetlana Kotlin if Keith Raniere lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her.

According to a court filing, Keith Raniere told Svetlana Kotlin: she was the only one. She found out he had a harem. Then he tried to make her jealous.

Instead of spreading love and compassion, Clare Bronfman has spent much of her adult life [and a fair amount of money] with lawyers.

Raniere and Nancy Salzman went to beg the Dalai Lama to come to Albany. He did.

Sara Bronfman [center] at a NXIVM/Executive Success Programs gathering at Necker Island.

Plump as a pig: Allison Mack before she went on Mr. Raniere's 500 calorie diet.

Allison Mack at Necker Island

The Raniere harem compound

Young Mr. Raniere

The video game Vanguard. A player gets more fuel by destroying enemies. No the game was not patterned on Raniere; Raniere patterned himself on the game. It was one of his favorites.

to be continued…