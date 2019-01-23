Was DOS just about forcing young women to have sex with Raniere – or did he have another nefarious plan?

What did Raniere have in mind with DOS?

Was this sadist just after “fuck toys” – attractive young women whom he wanted to be available 24/7 to get his flaccid spirits up, at any time he chose?

Consider, Keith was aging. He implemented DOS when he was 55. His harem of once beautiful women were aging also. How could he keep getting nice, new, nubile, young, slender, long haired, attractive women to be willing to hop into bed with him?

His seductive persuasions were getting limp, by all accounts. He used what some have called a detumescent approach by calling his bed endeavors “tuneups”. But young women found him floppy, a little lank, if not altogether dull, boring, and kind of squishy, according to several firsthand female sources.

As his attorney Marc Agnifilo described him to Meghan Kelly, Raniere is a very “soft” man.

Curiously, the women often took him literally – that he was really doing something to them with his tongue [in lieu of an indurated member] that he thought [and wanted them to think] was somehow spiritual.

They were to lie back and submit, even if they did not understand the deeper spiritual lessons he was imparting. Many DOS slaves submitted to his tuneups without arousal. Some of them felt they were forced to do so, I was told by some of them directly.

From a man who used to have two dozen, 20-30 something year old women, literally waiting at home every night for his call to his bed, – attractive women who gave up other men – he slipped to having an aging, 40-50ish harem, he no longer found attractive, as his desire for young women continued unabated.

Is that why he created DOS?

Allison Mack used her fame and once good reputation to recruit women into DOS.

It is a fact that some of the DOS slaves laughed at him behind his back. They told me.

Behind his back, mind you. For he was a dangerous man, a scary man, deceptive, and able to instill fear in many women when he wanted.

The DOS women all had collateral [blackmail worthy material] that was in his possession directly or indirectly. The lower ranking DOS women all knew he was in ultimate control of his First Line Slaves [their masters] and, therefore, he had control of their collateral.

Maybe this enforced style of sex with DOS slaves was just as pleasurable for the Raniere creature. He seems to have been interested only in his own gratification and justified his one-sided pleasures as one of his many needs to compensate for the heavy load of working so hard for his world ethical mission.

He claimed he was working 20 hours a day to create and foster a more noble civilization.

So was DOS an elaborate scheme for sex for an aging Raniere with young ladies who in general did not find him attractive? Using young women, manipulating them to become slaves – and branding them, getting the aging, but still attractive Allison Mack to go out and lead the recruitment effort through deception and blackmail, capitalizing on her fame and reputation to get young women into DOS – simply so he did not have to work too hard to find young women who would find him appealing?

With DOS, he could force them to have sex with him.

Was that what DOS was all about?

Or did he have a more nefarious intention? To use DOS slaves to blackmail others just as he blackmailed the DOS slaves? Was the plan to send the DOS slaves out to seduce other men, important men, and blackmail them? We may never know.

One of his old harem members told me that Raniere had long cherished an idea of a Multilevel marketing scheme based on sex and blackmail.

He began to accomplish it with DOS, but it fell apart and imploded – with him taking the fall and not as he expected – everyone else taking the fall but him.

The early days of Nxivm. L-R Barbara Bouchey, Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

A younger Keith Raneire had his choice of women to be with any night he chose.

The princely [and a little tubby] Keith Alan Raniere walks with his DOS slave Daniela Padilla. One has to feel a little sorry for this young lady; she might have thought he was a noble prince but he was her cruel abuser. If she were your daughter, you might consider killing this skunk for what he did to her.

As he grew older, his harem aged too.

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Mariana Fernandez and Keith Raniere



