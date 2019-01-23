If only Raniere had taken classes from Sadie – the kink educator ….

Sweetheart Sadie aka Sadie McMaster says she’s an independent journalist, kink educator and performance artist. And she sent my publication, Artvoice, a press release entitled “Discover BDSM Classes Hosted By Sadie McMaster and Real Kink Events”.

Below you will find the press release. I am publishing it in full in case any DOS slaves might want to attend and learn how others do what Keith Raniere seems to have wanted them to do – be real-live human masochistic 21st century slaves.

Perhaps Keith should have taken the course from Sadie for it speaks about withdrawing consent, something that Keith never seemed to have allowed his slaves to ever do.

They had to make lifetime vows.

In any event, since Keith is in prison and not likely to come out anytime within his lifetime, some of the remaining DOS slaves might want to consider Sadie’s teachings. She seems to be emphasizing methods [while not patent pending] that would seem to help DOS slaves and their masters stay out of prison – at least.

Sadie is offering, according to her press release:

BDSM, Fetish, and Kink Classes that empower individuals to safely explore and express their sexuality with a take-away that is powerfully useful in everyday life.

Buffalo, NY, January 29th 2019 – BDSM/Fetish/Kink Communication 101 class will be taught by Sadie McMaster on Tuesday January 29, 2019 from 7:15pm – 9:15pm at 2703 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore NY 14217. The cost is $10 per class. The “50 Shades of Grey” series and the movie “Kinky” have sparked and increased interest in BDSM and Kink. This class will teach the essential communication tools needed to safely navigate this exciting world of human health and sexuality.

The first of three classes held one each month will cover 101 basics and terminology, giving and revoking consent, methods to establish and protect your personal boundaries, and verbal skills that can be easily applied in kink and work communities. Class attendees will be invited to join in interactive practice of the verbal skills learned during class. Participation is not mandatory; however, it will increase the benefits received from the class. Attendees will receive a PDF Resource Guide.

Attending this Class:

Dress Code – Vanilla/what you would wear to go shopping. No Nudity.

Safe Space – We will be discussing sensitive topics so respect is required. Please be advised that if you are disrespectful to other participants, the organizers, or the venue, you may be asked to leave and will forfeit your class fee.

Sadie McMaster has been a practitioner of the BDSM, Kink, and Fetish arts for nearly 20 years, teaching classes and leading demonstrations internationally and locally, including at the Rochester Erotic Arts Festival. Hosting the Talkin’ Taboo Podcast, Miss McMaster strives to bring BDSM information, education, and entertainment to the public while working to eliminate the stigma and shame associated with authentic self-expression of BDSM sexual practices.

Sadie McMaster, screen name SweetheartSadie

http://www.sweetheartsadie.com

@sadiebuffalony

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