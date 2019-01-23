Shadow State 1958

Perhaps Keith Raniere, Allison Mack,and Lauren Salzman are not just sex traffickers but also chiselers who blackmail people for money and personal property.

Picture of the co-conspirators Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman

Posted June 2, 2017.

Lauren Salzman [l] and Allison Mack [r]

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU1ySIdhqB2/

#Beloved #Friendship #Jness #Love #SisterFriends #AllisonMack

xalcoholicismx

Allison quoted Toni Morrison – in reference to her friend Lauren Salzman:

“She is a friend of my mind. She gather me, man. The pieces I am, she gather them and give them back to me in all the right order. It’s good, you know, when you got a woman who is a friend of your mind.” –#ToniMorrison

Ironically this picture was posted just three days before Frank Report broke the story of DOS and its female branding.

There were 51 comments and 4,344 Likes.

Among the comments are:





Love this! I hope to meet you in person one day. You inspire me so much and remind me so much of me I think we’d be great friends. 💛 Have a lovely weekend

I love love! 😊😊😊😊

two wonderful women

I love you allison mack

Hey Allison looks beauty

Saudades @allisonmack729 , quero ver você em filmes 🎥 e séries passando aqui no Brasil

Beautiful

I love you Allison

You are so cute

Amo #Allison #ChloeSullivan 😍😍

She’s skiny😮

so cute♥♥

Your smile is one of the best ever! Nice pic! ☺️

Guapa

Both so beautiful!

How cute. You are my imaginary friend. Happy weekend. 😉

Allison Suaa Linda

Still one of my favorite smiles!

That’s a lovely pic Allison ❤

It’s funny how you look just like a close friend but I don’t even know you.. I wish you so many and only good things !! 🤗 enjoy your weekend 😊💕

your smiles gather us too 🙂

Uhuuuuuuu

Muito legal parabenz

gorgeous😍😍😍

Friend, sister or more, you are very pretty together

I like the photo – its like a realistic painting. If its not a trouble, can you pls, post a photo of you and Ms. Kristin Kreuk. I love her soo much. Thanks!

You are always on travel, isn’t it?! When not workin on show or any you always running on travels.. take care, arrive healthy;

Cool

I love you.

You are so beautiful

cult of personality

You two look like you’re hiding a secret.





Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack give each other a fine hug.

“You two look like you’re hiding a secret?”

Maybe they were hiding many secrets?

According to the superseding indictment, one of the purposes of DOS was to extort personal property from the slaves:

RACKETEERING ACT SEVEN

(State Law Extortion)

28. In or about and between September 2015 and June 2017, both dates being approximate and inclusive, within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere, the defendants KEITH RANIERE, ALLISON MACK and LAUREN SALZMAN, together with others, did knowingly and intentionally steal property by extortion, in that RANIERE, MACK, LAUREN SALZMAN and others obtained property, to wit: personal property and other things of value, by compelling and inducing one or more persons, to wit: lower-ranking DOS members, to deliver such property by instilling in them a fear that, if the property were not so delivered, RAMERE, MACK, LAUREN SALZMAN and others would (l) expose a secret and publicize an asserted fact, whether true or false, tending to subject one or more persons to hatred, contempt and ridicule;

C State Law Extortion ofJane Doe 5

31. In or about and between February 2016 and June 2017, both dates being approximate and inclusive, within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere, the defendant AILISON MACK, together with others, did knowingly and intentionally steal property by extortion, in that MACK and others obtained property, to wit: credit card authorizations, jewelry and sexually explicit photographs and videos, by compelling and inducing Jane Doe 5 to deliver such property by instilling in her a fear that, if the property were not so delivered, MACK and others would

(1) expose a secret and publicize an asserted fact, whether true or false, tending to subject one or more persons to hatred, contempt and ridicule; and

(2) perform an act which would not in itself materially benefit MACK, but which was calculated to harm one or more persons materially with respect to their health, safety, business, calling, career, financial condition, reputation and personal relationships, in violation of New York Penal Law Sections 155.30(6), 155.05(2)(e)(v), 155.05(2)(e)(ix) and

https://artvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Nxivm-Indictment.pdf

Allison Mack is a credit card thief, as well as a sex trafficker and slave master and she worked with Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman.

Curcio hearings are held to question defendants about their awareness of their attorneys' potential conflicts. Raniere hearings, on the other hand, could be established to question attorneys about their conflicts with their clients and other attorneys in the case. Just as Curcio hearings were named after Joseph Curcio a criminal defendant, Raniere hearings could be named after the world's smartest criminal defendant and be another way to preserve the legacy of the man we know as Vanguard.

Keith Raniere mugs for the camera in the presence of Allison Mack

Allison Mack cries while listening to the words of Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack grows weepy listening to the profoundly tender word salad tossed out by Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack has been shaped by her mentor Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere explains profoundly word salad for Allison Mack.