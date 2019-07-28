Was Allison Mack Making Plea for Help With Blog Posts?

Allison Mack has risen with Keith Raniere's organization. She leads DOS, the women's slave group dedicated to following the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

It might be fair to say that Allison Mack needed help.

Long before she was arrested, and shortly after Frank Report broke the news that Keith Raniere and Allison Mack were in a group called DOS that branded women and blackmailed them, Allison Mack began posting on her no-longer-operational blog [www.allisonmack.com] various messages that seemed to be a cry for help.

Her blog is down now, though some pages of it still exist on Internet Archive [or Wayback Machine.]

I published the first story on DOS on June 5, 2017 [four months before the New York Times story]. That story was entitled “Part 1: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group”

In the story, I wrote that “Allison Mack is making her mark as the leader of a secret society of women who follow the teachings of Keith Raniere. Entry into the group requires members to be branded with a hot iron on their pubic region… Mack offers membership to the select group which is referred to as DS {DOS] …

“The branding ceremony – the existence of which has never before been published – is held in strict secrecy … women [are] blindfolded and taken to the secret place where the ceremony is held… Dr. Roberts performs the branding… Videos are taken of the naked woman and kept as a record of the initiation and are considered part of the collateral a woman pledges to Mr. Raniere.

“Before a woman is accepted for initiation, a woman must first provide ‘collateral’ in the form of nude photographs, or audio and video records of admissions of activities which she would otherwise wish to remain secret. These records and photographs are held by Mr. Raniere or his agents as collateral.

“… collateral is said to provide assurances to Mr. Raniere that those who have pledged their slavery to him and Miss Mack … will be less likely to flee as others have done in the past….”

The immediate result of my story was an explosion at Nxivm. Hundreds of members – who were unaware of the DOS branding – quit in disgust. I continued to write several stories daily. This prompted some of the DOS slaves – seeing that I had published the stories – to cancel their scheduled branding.

Others felt emboldened to quit DOS and escaped.

Within days, Allison Mack seemed to refer to branding in her blogs and tweets. [Remember this is more than 10 months before she was arrested. I was the only one writing about her and the branding].

Allison Mack’s Blog

June 13, 2017

Cold sweats. Constantly. The anxiety of being caught makes my heart thrum like a hummingbird. Someday, I will be discovered. I will be found out!

I peak (sic) through the crack in the door of the closet I have shoved myself. It’s stuffy and I can barely breath (sic)…. Why am I so nervous?

Because I am a fugitive on the run from intimacy and the fear of showing those pit stains and blood….

Mack Tweet

So look at the failures, lean into them and find the lesson deep within the pain.

June 17 Blog

… We run in the opposite direction of any feeling of discomfort or physical feeling of threat, and yet – emotional pain has never killed anyone … Brace yourself for the pain. Grin joyfully, and bring it on.



June 24

I went for a long walk today and heard them being pushed into one another. The leaves were talking. It felt like the whole street was whispering secrets.

June 25



Everybody can be great… because anybody can serve….

June 28

… More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me… The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. … that voice in my head now seems irrelevant.





The collateral required of the slave women of DOS is very often nude photos. However, the nude photos must be the kind which if published would hurt the woman in one or more areas of her life. Collateral would not be such as the photo shown here of Allison Mack, which might be described as innocuous. The nude photos required for collateral must be graphic and raunchy which would cause the viewer of such to think less of the subject.

Allison Mack from a film.

Allison Mack has been shaped by her mentor Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack with her slave master Keith Raniere.





Allison Mack appears anorexic. But how happy is her smile?

Allison Mack in 2017 appeared anorexic. Was that really a happy smile?

Is it possible that Allison Mack’s life was saved by her exposure and arrest? If not for that, she might still be starving herself, being sleep deprived and branding women, giving up her whole life for the criminal Keith Raniere.

As it is, she will likely get a prison sentence of five years more or less, which means she can be free of Raniere and the consequences of being his slave by the time she is slightly over 40.

That gives her greater freedom than being a life-long slave to Raniere. A shot at a new life.

One day, Allison may look back and be thankful that I exposed her and that she was ultimately arrested.