The Jeffrey Epstein Chronicles: The Saga Continues

Here are the latest updates on the man who has become the best-known pedophile in the world:

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Cellmate Claims He Saved Epstein

As it turns out, Epstein apparently does have a cellmate in the 10 South Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

That would be Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cop who is currently facing quadruple murder charges.

Nicholas Tartaglione

Tartaglione is now claiming that he helped save Epstein after he found him lying unconscious on the floor of their cell last Tuesday – and alerted correction officers about the situation.

Epstein was taken to a local hospital for treatment – and was then returned to MCC on Thursday.

Bruce Barket, a lawyer for Tartaglione, refused to provide details about the incident but did not dispute the account.

He also disputed earlier media accounts that indicated it was Tartaglione who attacked Epstein. “They became more than cordial,” Barket said. “In the short time they were together, they became friends”.

Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine whether Epstein was assaulted, attempted to commit suicide, or faked a suicide attempt.

According to his lawyers, Epstein claims he has no recollection of the incident.

That proves that Epstein is a lot smarter than Keith Raniere who quickly became known as a snitch once he was incarcerated.

And if Epstein is really smart, he’ll arrange for funds to be deposited into Tartaglione’s Commissary Account for as long as he’s at MCC.

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Lawmaker Who Called For Epstein Investigation Is Threatened

Florida State Senator Lauren Book told news outlets that she has received a dozen threatening phone calls and text messages since calling for an investigation of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida State Senator Lauren Book

It was that office that allowed Jeffrey Epstein out on work release six days per week while he was serving time there.

According to published reports, Epstein continued to have sexual encounters with young girls at his workplace while he was on work release.

Book said that one message warned her ”Little girl, you better stop”.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he is considering launching a state investigation into the matter.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

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YouTube Documentary Reveals Details Of Epstein’s Depravity

A YouTube video reveals details of how Jeffrey Epstein operated his underage-girls sex operation in Miami Beach.

Much of the content in the video comes from interviews conducted with women who were recruited into the operation – and paid, on average, $200 cash to service Epstein.

Many of the girls were also paid “bounties” to recruit additional victims.

One woman indicated that by the time she was 16, she had recruited at least 75 other girls for Epstein.

Epstein also encouraged many of the girls in his operation to provide similar sexual services to his friends and business partners.

Despite the mounds of evidence that was gathered about Epstein’s sex operation, the local Palm Beach State Attorney, Barry Krischer, indicated that he was only going to charge Epstein with a misdemeanor.

Barry Krischer

That’s when the case got referred to the FBI.

The resulting federal investigation ended with Epstein pleading guilty to two state charges after Epstein’s “Dream Team” of attorneys was able to convince Alexander Acosta, the then-U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida, not to pursue federal charges.

Members of Epstein’s “Dream Team” included Kenneth Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Jack Goldberger, Roy Black, and Jay Lefkowitz.

Epstein also signed a “Non-Prosecution Agreement” with the U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida that ensured no federal charges would be brought against him or his unnamed co-conspirators.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has since indicated that Epstein’s “Non-Prosecution Agreement” is only applicable in Southern Florida. That is likely to emerge as a major legal issue in the current prosecution of Epstein.

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Lifetime Announces New Series Based On Jeffrey Epstein

Lifetime has announced a new series based on the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The new series – which will be entitled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – will chronicle the numerous crimes of Epstein who is currently incarcerated in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Metropolitan Correctional Center

The series is being developed by Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Panama Papers) in association with award-winning filmmakers Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern.

New York Times journalist Christopher Mason is also attached to the project.

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Alicia Arden Provides More Details Of Alleged 1997 Attack

Alicia Arden, the former Victoria’s Secret model who claims she was attacked by Jeffrey Epstein back in 1997, has provided more details concerning the alleged attack.

Alicia Arden

According to a police report that she filed a week after the alleged 1997 incident, she met Epstein in California where she was trying to find work as a model.

Epstein identified himself as a scout for Victoria’s Secret – and invited her to join him at Shutters, a hotel in Santa Monica where he was staying at the time.

When she arrived, Epstein “groped her buttocks against her will” – and “told her to undress…while saying ‘Let me manhandle you for a second’” according to the report.

Arden claims that she never heard back from the Santa Monica Police e Department after she filed the report.

But the fact that she actually filed such a report back in 1997 adds a great deal of credibility to her story.

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New Report Emerges Regarding Alleged 1996 Attack & Other Victims

More alleged victims have come forward in the wake of Epstein’s arrest.

But a woman named Maria Farmer claims that she went to the New York Police Department and the FBI back in 1996 to report that Epstein had sexually abused both her and her then-15-year-old sister in his New York City home.

According to Farmer, neither agency did anything about the alleged abuse.

FBI documents indicate that Farmer was interviewed by the agency in 2006 or 2007 – which is about the time that Epstein was facing sexual abuse charges in Florida.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to one Florida state charge of solicitation of prostitution of a minor.

Jeffrey Epstein

In conjunction with that plea deal, Epstein was required to register as a sex offender – and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison. He ended up serving only 13 months of that sentence –much of which he served while on work release from the confines of his Palm Beach office.

In a sworn affidavit that was filed on April 2018, Farmer indicated that in addition to the above, she had often seen “school-aged girls” entering Epstein’s Manhattan home – and had been told that they were auditioning for modeling work.

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David Boies Is Representing Many Of Epstein’s Victims

Celebrity lawyer David Boies – and his law firm, Boies, Schiller & Flexner – are providing pro bono representation for at least eight women who claim to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

David Boies

Boies – who was widely criticized by several representatives of the #MeToo movement because of his representation of Harvey Weinstein in 2017 – actually began representing victims of Epstein back in 2014.

That’s when his firm sued Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s wing-woman and co-abuser, on behalf of Virginia Roberts for defamation. That suit resulted in a sealed settlement.

Ghislaine Maxwell

His firm also represented Sarah Ransome in her 2017 civil lawsuit against Epstein for sex trafficking. That lawsuit also resulted in a sealed settlement.

In an interview with Vivia Chen that appeared in a recent edition of The American Lawyer, Boies is quoted as saying that the crime of sex trafficking does not get enough attention in the U.S.

“It doesn’t touch most homes as other #MeToo activities do”, Boies said. “Politicians and the media find it harder to identify with victims of sex trafficking who come from the most vulnerable parts of our society: primarily girls without resources, who aren’t highly educated and are suspicious of authority”.

Boies also indicated that the future looks very bleak for Epstein:

“When the Second Circuit unseals the records in the Maxwell case [the defamation suit brought by Roberts], people will get a sense of the magnitude. Epstein will be in jail for a very long time. And his confederates will be charged. This is only the beginning.”

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