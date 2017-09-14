Want to see what the “DOS Diet” does for women? Check out latest pic of Michelle Hatchette

Does she look a little skinny to you?

Imagine a strong and intelligent black woman willingly calling a white woman her “Slave Master”. Yep, that’s what Michelle Hatchette has done to herself.

Of course, in fairness to her, it should also be noted that she is also a “Slave Master” with her own DOS slaves. I guess that’s progress.

She is on the “DOS Diet” – which seems to do wonders for women. Until it leads to major physical problems and life-threatening diseases.

Here are some older photos of Michelle:

2013

A little plump?

A little plump? 2014.

2014

Another three are here.

Gatherings are small and smiley for the camera.

Here is another DOS woman. Clare Bronfman.

Clare was once not so skinny.

Clare Bronfman was once not too skinny.

Ca. 2005

Ca. 2005 Clare [l] Sara Bronfman [r]

2009; Clare still had some vestiges of humanity and decency. Soon Keith would train her to be a sociopath without heart or conscience.

2009

Clare Bronfman headed to court to commit perjury for Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman headed to court to commit perjury for Keith Raniere. [pre DOS]

Clare is on a low calorie diet and required to run lots of miles per week.

2017

Clare Bronfman and Nicki Clyne: Some say Nicki is Pean Onyu while others think Clare is in reality Monte Blu.

Clare Bronfman [r] with DOS slave Nicki Clyne. 2017. Clare looks like she is around 60 years old.

Clare Bronfman 2017

Clare Bronfman is “honoring” our beautiful country. 2017

Allison Mack:

In her pre-DOS slavery days. Allison Mack was way to fat to appeal to Keith Raniere.

A very fat Allison Mack

2007, and drunk at Necker Island.

2012 Allison Mack [right].

Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman both cooperated with the prosecutors against Raniere.

Allison Mack with DOS slave Lauren Salzman.

Allison Mack appears anorexic. But how happy is her smile?

Miss Mack lost considerable "excess" weight on her 500 calorie diet.

Recent selfie of Allison Mack.

'She knows he is full of shit, but stays on for the money' says a source.

Vanguard oversees all of the women.

Pam Cafritz died last November. She was in her fifties.

Pam Cafritz could mimic anybody's handwriting.

Pam Cafritz ca. 1995

Karen Unterriener and the late Pam Carfritz.

Pam Cafritz died last November. She was in her fifties. Her legacy, according to Executive Success Programs is one of a woman of great accomplishments and pure goodness and saintly attributes. The true woman of the future.

Rhiannon

Keith Raniere teaches that a woman who is “integrated” needs only 500 calories per day. If a woman needs more than 800, she has defiance issues and is not integrated.

500 calorie diet is fresh and healthy,

The 500 calorie “DOS Diet” is fresh and healthy,

Pam Cafritz second from left.

Pam Cafritz second from left. She was a pioneer on the “DOS Diet”.