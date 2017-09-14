Libya, Allison Mack, Sara Bronfman and Baset Igtet

Allison Mack seems to be headed in a new direction – and it appears to be Libya.

Allison Mack will do whatever Vanguard tells her.

Notice the Libyan flag next to the American flag in Miss Mack’s recent social media posting.

Strangely, Libyan views have gone up in the last few days on the Frank Report.

In November 2013, Politico reported that former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman’s law firm signed up as a foreign agent for Basit Igtet, a “Libyan businessman and activist who was considering running for prime minister in Libya”.





Mr. Igtet, according to Forbes, claimed he made his money through assorted ventures in Switzerland, where his family had sought exile. He married Sara Bronfman, the daughter of the late Edgar Bronfman, who had been the billionaire chairman of Seagrams and president of the World Jewish Congress.

The foreign agent registration form filed at the Justice Department noted that Lieberman would be part of the team handling this $100,000 project that would provide “government relations services” to Igtet.

According to Mother Jones , Igtet, who is a native of Benghazi, was a long-shot candidate for prime minister.

Forbes noted, “Igtet believes he’s got the technocratic prowess to transform his country of six million people from the brink of civil war into the crown jewel of northern Africa. But skeptics say his status as a longtime expatriate and his lack of national security experience leave him ill-prepared to grasp control of deteriorating relations among warring rebel factions, police and the army.”

Having a Jewish wife was probably not an asset.

As part of his campaign, Igtet emphasized his connections to the United States, pointing out his wife was involved with the US-Libya Chamber of Commerce and boasting that he personally knew Secretary of State John Kerry and Sen. John McCain. But Foreign Policy reported in early 2014 that as part of his campaign, he also sought out a terrorist suspect wanted by the United States for orchestrating the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi:

Igtet not only has built ties with America’s friends, he’s also met with its enemies. He sat down last year with Ahmed Abu Khattala, the Benghazi militant charged by the Justice Department for his involvement in the 2012 attack on the American mission in Benghazi that killed US Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens. The State Department declared Abu Khattala a specially designated global terrorist in January. Igtet says he told Abu Khattala that he is opposed to Libyans “being kidnapped or transferred somewhere else” – a reference to the U.S. policy of rendition, which Libyans saw firsthand last year when US commandos snatched al Qaeda suspect Abu Anas al-Libi off a Tripoli street and eventually brought him to New York to stand trial. Abu Khattala fears this could be his own fate. “We are Libyans, this is our country and if someone has done something wrong here, they have to be judged in this country,” said Igtet. “Abu Khattala told me he is sure of his innocence. He said he has no problem to go to the court in Benghazi and face these issues there.”

Khattala never made it to a Benghazi court. In June 2014, he was captured by US special forces in a villa south of Benghazi, interrogated on a Navy ship for 13 days, and brought to the United States. US prosecutors have accused him of being a ringleader of the Benghazi assault.

When Khattala was nabbed, he was one of the FBI’s most-wanted terrorists, and bureau agents participated in the mission that grabbed him.

What was the Libyan Igtet doing when he reached out to Khattala?

Meantime, Sara Bronfman seems to have created the Libyan Chamber of Commerce, a federal not-for-profit corporation in Canada.





The three directors are

ABDUL-BASIT IGTET

1 CENTRAL PARK WEST

APT. 33D

NEW YORK NY 10023

United States

SARA BRONFMAN

1 CENTRAL PARK WEST

APT. 33D

NEW YORK NY 10023

United States

RICHARD GRIFFITHS

177 OCEAN LANE DRIVE

SUITE 713

KEY BISCAYNE FL 33149

United States











And look at this:

Did they just create a chamber of commerce out of the air? Typical ESP move: let’s create lots of shell companies and launder money? Or is there something else at play? And what does Allison “The Pimp” Mack have to do with it? Is female pubic mutilation part of the Libyan Chamber of Commerce’s plan?

Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with their daughter. Will she branded and placed on a 500 calorie diet when she gets older? When she gets to be around 13 will they entrust Mr. Raniere to mentor her one on one?

Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with their daughter. Will she be enrolled in the Rainbow Cultural Garden, Keith Raniere’s unlicensed pre-school program that utilizes multiple nannies who speak different languages? Will she be branded and placed on a 500 calorie diet when she gets older? And when she gets to be around 13, will they entrust Mr. Raniere to mentor her one on one?