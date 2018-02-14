Viva Executive Success: SOP leader, Lucas Roberts business falling apart

According to sources, the following story about Lucas Roberts is true. If anything is untrue, it is up to Lucas to request a correction. I stand ready to take Lucas’ call at any time. My number is 716-990-5740.

At some point, I suspect Lucas is going to leave NXIVM and realize Keith Raniere is a scoundrel. At that time, I will write an update that I hope has a happy ending. Perhaps even with Lucas taking a heroic role.

But for now….

Lucas Roberts is a staunch devotee of Keith Raniere. He has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to take NXIVM courses. So much so that he has spent all his savings and currently owes more than $100,000 for courses he already completed.

Lucas Roberts owes NXIVM more than $100,000.

He is also a leader of the Society of Protectors, the men’s group that is founded on the teachings of Keith Raniere.

In order to make money to pay for his NXIVM and SOP classes, Lucas operates a computer fix-it business where he makes house calls to fix Mac computers.

Business is bad right now for Lucas.

He was a member of Business Network international [BNI]. But recently he got kicked out of his chapter in Vancouver. BNI is a business network with branches all over the world.

Lucas was said to be a member of BNI for many years and it may have been quite a surprise to him to have been suddenly ousted.

The reason BNI gave, according to sources, was his poor attendance. But our sources say he was kicked out because he was in a cult and tried to recruit people into that cult. People at BNI were uncomfortable with his recruitment attempts.

Executive Success!

Lucas currently operates his Vancouver business Mac at Home – which is reportedly losing clients left and right.

A source said, “…probably because of his association with a cult and his insistence that branding women on the vagina like prostitutes is perfectly normal is the cause of the downfall of his business.”

Yet one would imagine that his principled stance defending genital branding might win him some new clients. His motto is “Viva Executive Success.”

Yet he is broke and in debt to NXIVM. Now the bad rep he is getting by supporting genital branding is destroying what remains of his business.

Viva Executive Success: Destroying people’s lives, one person at a time.

So how is Lucas’ business being destroyed? He stood tall for Keith Raniere and genital branding. But people Google everything these days. Keith may have not invented Google. I’m not sure. But people do Google searches. And if one does a google search, one sees that Lucas Roberts supports genital branding.

Lucas was at one time very close to a girl named Diane Lim. She is said to be a branded DOS slave. They broke up. He reportedly spent many teary nights after the break-up.

They broke up and was pining. His pillow was said be wet by midnight each night.

Lucas Roberts' friends say there were 'tears on his pillow' when Diana would not take him back.

Lucas Roberts’ friends say there were ‘tears on his pillow’ when Diana would not take him back.

Along about the time DOS was about to blow up, Diane suddenly decided to come back to Lucas.

Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, anything is probable.

Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, it is probable.

“What I believe,” said one insider, “is that Lucas was the only ‘semi-man’ left standing [after every honest man left SOP]. The High Rank of NXIVM had to handle Lucas and they handled him through his former lover. They ordered her to pretend she was back with loser Lucas.”

After months of unrequited miserable begging by Lucas, Diane suddenly decided to come back, probably sporting Keith Raniere’s initials on her vagina.

Viva SOP!