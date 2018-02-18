NXIVM unveils new website

NXIVM.com has just gotten a makeover.

Just like his own personal website, gone are the bullshit claims of highest IQ, judo championships and speaking in full sentences at age one. [Fear not, there are ample screen captures of the old website – and much of the old site is readily available on the Wayback Machine.]

NXIVM’s new website has a new modern look – but features the same old pervert liar.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard.

The website says “Raniere has founded multiple companies focusing on increasing joy and ethics in the world.” The picture of Raniere is about 20 years old.

Here is what NXIVM says about itself:

Society, government, religion, family—all human systems are made up of people. Large-scale change must therefore find its root in the individual. If we are to create a noble civilization, this transformation must begin by looking inward.

NXIVM is a new ethical understanding that allows you to create an internal framework that reflects your best self, and offers the resources to manifest that vision into a reality. It allows you to explore your most fundamental nature and begin to redirect your power of creation, a power that we all possess in a very human sense. The NXIVM philosophy is expressed through its various companies, their contributions, and, most importantly, the individuals who work together to create a better world.

All of these companies and social movements were conceptualized by NXIVM’s founder, Keith Raniere.

"NXIVM is a company whose mission is to raise human awareness, foster an ethical humanitarian civilization, and celebrate what it means to be human," its website claims.

“NXIVM is a company whose mission is to raise human awareness, foster an ethical humanitarian civilization, and celebrate what it means to be human,” its website claims.

Oddly enough, there is no mention of DOS, branding women or taking collateral on the website. I guess that will be part of a future update.