TU Comments #3: Mother of Raniere-raped 12 year old & sister of Raniere-provoked suicide

Rhiannon was a 12-year-old girl who claims she was [statutorily] raped by Keith Raniere. Rhiannon was part of his harem when she 12 years old. She ran away from the harem and was put in juvenile home. Keith Raniere escaped charges. She was raped an estimated 60 times by Keith Raniere.





Her mother tragically introduced her daughter after Keith Raniere, 30, said he wanted to tutor her in algebra and Latin. He claimed to be the smartest man in the world. He actually had a secret agenda – to have sex with the child.





To cinch the child-rape scheme, Raniere’s top wingwoman, Pamela Cafritz, lured the unsuspecting girl to Raniere’s and her house on Flintlock Lane in Clifton Park. The pretext was that Pam needed to have the young girl walk her dog twice a day.





It did not take long for the persuasive Raniere to seduce the child. But, after awhile, she became terrified and fled from him. Raniere was not agreeable to her unwarranted departure. He threatened her. He started stalking the girl. She ran away from home, believing she was safer ‘on the run’ than at her home where Raniere might be able to find and kill her.





Rhiannon was part of his harem when she 12 years old. She ran away from the harem and was put in juvenile home. Keith Raniere escaped charges. He was 30.

She was ultimately found by authorities and assigned to a juvenile home. From there, they learned her terror was induced by Keith Raniere. Police were called in and they told the girl that in order to arrest him, she would have to entrap him by wearing a wire and getting him either to admit to earlier rapes or get him to possibly attempt to rape her again. She had just recovered from cancer [stress induced in part?] and, at age 13, she was just not up to participating with law enforcement in an entrapment scheme against the person she was terrified of the most.





Here is her mother’s comments, almost six years ago to the day, on the Albany Times Union’s story The Secrets of NXIVM.

Rhiannon was part of his harem when she 12 years old. She ran away from the harem and was put in juvenile home. Keith Raniere escaped charges. He was 30.

“I spent years hoping my daughter would not be one of the suicides (running away, putting herself in dangerous situations beyond my reach) all because she felt safer homeless than living where Raniere could get to her. To make it worse, I did not know the backstory at that time [that she was raped by Raniere] because she did not tell me until years later. After all, I had not been able to protect her in the first place and even encouraged the association with that group in my naivete. Comment by mother of the twelve-year-old — February 19th, 2012 @ 4:36 pm

Heidi Hutchinson is the sister of the late Gina Hutchinson, who died under mysterious circumstances in Woodstock New York in October 2002. Keith Raniere had statutorily raped Gina when she was about 15 years old. Raniere was then about 23.

Heidi was Gina’s older sister and she caught the adult Raniere sneaking out of the bedroom of her 15 year old sister. It was statutory rape and Heidi knew it. Raniere told Heidi he was going to marry Gina and that they were soulmates.

Heidi thinking they were going to be married did not tell authorities about the illegal sexual relationship Raniere was having with her sister.

Shortly after, Gina learned that Raniere was having sex with a number of underage girls and adult women. She was crestfallen. Her life was never the same.

Raniere kept his gruesome hold on Gina for nearly two decades until she ultimately took her life. Don’t ask how he did it. This is his art; taking the life and soul of women through exploiting their vulnerabilities and lying incessantly to them.

Here is Gina’s sister, Heidi’s comments in response to the heartbreaking story of poor 12 year old Rhiannon and her mother’s comment.

Gina Hutchinson was 14 when the course of her life brought her into the orbit of Keith Raniere.

Gina Hutchinson was just 15 when the course of her life brought her into the orbit of the brutal Keith Raniere.

As another Mother these days, please, please accept my sincere apologies that I did not bring the matter re: my sister [Raniere’s statutory rape of Gina ] to the proper authorities prior to Raniere’s rape of your daughter.

IDK, there’s a grain of truth in everything the devil says, and I guess I’m a sucker, looking back on it, on the arguments they made to dissuade me at the time.

Congratulations to you and she that your daughter seems so healthy and strong, given the circumstances. Truly miraculous that it all came together simultaneously on this story. You all did something right here and I appreciate it as does, I’m sure, my most, most dearly beloved sister, Gina Rose.

Thank you.

Comment by Heidi Hutchinson — February 20th, 2012 @ 2:28 am.







