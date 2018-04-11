Video emerges showing actress Kristin Kreuk promoted NXIVM sex-slaver Keith Raniere

TV actress Kristin Kreuk left the NXIVM sex slaver cult before its leader Keith Raniere started branding women as his slaves. But she used her star power to help Raniere recruit lots of young women who ultimately became his slaves.

If anyone wants proof that Kreuk, [seen in the video with Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack] promoted sex-slaver Raniere, this video is pretty fair proof. The video was made in December 2007.

Kreuk recently issued a statement that she was embarrassed to be involved in the NXIVM cult, but knew nothing about the bizarre and abusive sex cult practices, she said, when she was a member of NXIVM.

Here Kreuk appears on stage with Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack at a college student recruiting concert for NXIVM. Note Raniere’s name is on the banner behind the women.

Raniere was arrested on March 25, in Mexico and deported to the US where he was charged with sex trafficking. Kreuk has been out of the cult since around 2012.



