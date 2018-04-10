Raniere retains Atty Paul DerOhannesian to represent him in Fed sex trafficking case

After searching for an attorney for some two weeks, and likely using Bronfman money, Keith Raniere has retained Paul DerOhannesian II to represent him.

DerOhannesian’s expertise is in criminal law and, in particular, sexual assault trials.

Raniere was arrested in Mexico on March 25th and deported to the US. He is being held without bail, charged with sex trafficking – and is presently traveling by bus – to Brooklyn, where he will be arraigned. He is in the custody of US Marshals.

The name is not hard to pronounce

You Tube has several interviews with Paul DerOhannasian II. He was YNN’s ‘Legal Eagle.’ This video pronounces his name at 34 seconds.

It is phonetically: Dare-a-Nxian. [This is not a joke; check it out yourself on YouTube.] DerOhannasian is an expert in defending those charged with sex crimes.

He wrote a book: Sexual Assault Trials, available via Lexis Nexis. In its 4th edition, it is available in hard cover or as an e-book. The cost is $254 for the two volume set.

DerOhannesian II, is a partner of the Albany law firm, DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian.

According to the Lexis Nexis online store that markets his book, he has “…over 25 years of experience as a trial attorney and specializes in the investigation and trial of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and child homicide cases. He has written and lectured extensively throughout the United States and conducted over 300 presentations to trial attorneys and law enforcement officials on the topics of trial tactics and sexual assault.”





His book is described on Lexis Nexis:

“Sexual Assault Trials [is] the only book of its kind written by an active trial practitioner.

“Covering virtually all aspects of sexual assault trials, this resource is a complete handbook for anticipating and fulfilling the special demands of sexual assault cases. Get expert guidance on discovery and pretrial issues, jury selection, direct and cross-examination, hearsay, expert testimony, presentation of evidence, and jury instructions to help you develop a winning strategy for your case.

“The discussion also includes an analysis of the medical, scientific, and social science issues that come up in sexual assault litigation, such as the interpretation of physical findings in the examination of assault victims, the psychological aspects of sexual abuse, sensitivities involved in interviewing the child witness, and DNA and related technology.

“Whether you’re searching for answers on how to proceed in a sexual assault case, or just want expert advice on trial tactics for any criminal trial, you’ll find the information you need in Sexual Assault Trials.”

The table of contents are:

Chapter 1 Pretrial Issues, Discovery, and Motions

Chapter 2 Fair Trial, Free Press, and Dealing with Publicity

Chapter 3 Jury Selection

Chapter 4 Opening Statement

Chapter 5 Direct and Cross-Examination of Complaining Witness

Chapter 6 Direct and Cross-Examination of Defendant

Chapter 7 Consent

Chapter 8 Identification and Identification Defense

Chapter 9 AIDS and Sexual Assault

Chapter 10 Hearsay

Chapter 11 Expert Testimony

Chapter 12 Medical Evidence and Testimony

Chapter 13 DNA and Scientific Evidence

Chapter 14 Painting the Picture: The Use of Real and Demonstrative Evidence

Chapter 15 Summation

Chapter 16 Jury Instructions

Appendices

Index

Raniere’s previous Albany law firm, O’Connell & Aronowitz, ceased representing NXIVM and Raniere after a number of years and probably millions of dollars in legal fees.



