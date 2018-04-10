Poetry Corner: Wheels On The Bus

By Dirk Nelson

Keith Raniere a/k/a Federal Prisoner #57005-177 is being transported from Oklahoma City, OK to Brooklyn, NY via bus. So, without further ado, let’s all sing:

Wheels on the Bus

Raffi

The wheels on the bus go round and round

Round and round

Round and round

The wheels on the bus go round and round

All ’round the town

The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish

Swish, swish, swish

Swish, swish, swish

The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish

All ’round the town

The driver on the bus goes ‘move on back’

Move on back

Move on back

The driver on the bus goes ‘move on back’

All ’round the town

The people on the bus go up and down

Up and down

Up and down

The people on the bus go up and down

All ’round the town

The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep

Beep, beep, beep

Beep, beep, beep

The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep

All ’round the town

The Vanguard on the bus goes ‘whaa whaa whaa’

Whaa whaa whaa

Whaa whaa whaa

The Vanguard on the bus goes ‘whaa whaa whaa’

All ’round the town

The U.S. Marshalls on the bus go ‘shh, shh, shh’

Shh, shh, shh

Shh, shh, shh

The U.S. Marshalls on the bus go ‘shh, shh, shh’

All ’round the town