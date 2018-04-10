Raniere has left Oklahoma City Fed. Transfer Facility – on his way to Brooklyn

An official at the Oklahoma City Federal Transfer Facility told Frank Report that Keith Raniere has left the facility — and is on his way to Brooklyn.

Federal officials were tight lipped – for security reasons – as to whether Raniere will be flown or bused in. He left the facility, escorted by US Marshalls, in handcuffs and shackles.

Raniere – who is now in the federal prison registry as Prisoner 57005-177 – will be arraigned in Brooklyn on federal charges of sex trafficking and other charges.

The indictment has not been made public.

His arraignment could happen as soon as today. Or as late as next week. One source with familiarity with the federal prisoner transfer process told Frank Report that Raniere would be likely flown for security reasons and that because of the concern that his followers might try to rescue him, security will be extra tight and secretive.

If Raniere/570005-177 is traveling by bus – which is commonly called “diesel therapy” – it will take several days for him to arrive in Brooklyn.

It is known that Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and other female followers chased the police car in Mexico when Raniere was arrested on March 25th.

So, Vanguard has left the house – and is on his way to his new home-away-from-home.

Stay tuned…