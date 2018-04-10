Times Union: AG suspends investigation into Bronfman/Porter – in deference to Feds’ criminal case

In what must be seen as bad news for Clare Bronfman, The NY state attorney general’s office has suspended its investigation of the Ethical Science Foundation, a bogus nonprofit foundation associated with the sex slaver cult of NXIVM. The reason given: The ongoing federal criminal probe of the organization.

Brendan Lyons of the Albany Times Union breaks the story that the AG notified a state Supreme Court justice last week that its case against Clare W. Bronfman and Dr. Brandon Porter, both associated with the Ethical Science Foundation that conducted brain-activity studies on behalf of NXIVM, will be put on hold.





The reason this is bad news is that it suggests that Bronfman and possibly Dr. Brandon Porter and their deeds are of interest to the Feds – and not just Raniere and Allison Mack. The reason why the AG would stop getting evidence in their probe is that disclosures made here might impact the more serious criminal probe that might place Clare Bronfman behind bars for years to come.





It is stunningly ironic since Bronfman tried so hard to put people behind bars for so many years.





The AG notification was made one day before Porter and Bronfman had been ordered to produce documents in the case, Lyons reports.





Bronfman and Porter were due to to turn over their records related to human fright experiments, and other human behavioral studies, conducted without oversight.

Porter and other unlicensed NXIVM members were claiming that they had cures for Tourette’s Syndrome, Chrone’s Disease, Obsessive Compulsive Disorders and other maladies.

The human fright experiment consisted of bringing in an attractive woman – and setting her up on the brain wave machine then showing her violent and graphic scenes including rape and actual killings to measure her response.

If the woman responded properly she would be asked to join DOS. If she exhibited emotional reactions she would not be asked to join the cult.

On March 25 NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

The state investigation focused on the Ethical Science Foundation that was formed in 2007 by Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagram Co. who described herself as operations director of NXIVM.

IRS records reveal the Ethical Science Foundation acquired more than $145,000 worth of computers, medical equipment and brain-activity monitors several years ago.

The state Health Department faced scrutiny last year when it was reported that the agency had brushed off complaints about the brain studies – done by Dr. Porter – and the branding, done by another licensed medical doctor, Danielle Roberts, associated with NXIVM and a DOS slave herself.

Read the Times Union story: https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/AG-suspends-probe-of-NXIVM-nonprofit-12819035.php