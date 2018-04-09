NY Post reveals NXIVM still recruiting for the Source in Brooklyn

If you were wondering if NXIVM was finished – consider that at least sometime in March they were still recruiting. It is unclear from the report below whether the events took place before or after Keith Raniere’s arrest:

The New York Post’s Page Six reports:

A branch of notorious “sex cult” Nxivm — which has been known to brand female “slaves” with its founder’s initials — is covertly recruiting within the arty Brooklyn crowd.

… Last month, a number of notable Williamsburg artists and writers, who asked not to be named, were invited by friends to what was billed as a party promising “authentic conversation” among creatives and “light vegetarian fare.”

A flyer for the event at a private home in Williamsburg billed it as “an evening of meeting cool, like-minded artists and chatting about life, authenticity, and the awesome human potential,” also vaguely referring to an unexplained “human expression program.”

… at the party, guests were shocked to be pitched a $10,000 “curriculum” called “the Source,” … partygoer said … there had been no sign of sex, slaves or scalding irons — but things turned weird when the opening wine-and-cheese reception turned into a presentation pitch for the Source. ….

Read the story at https://pagesix.com/2018/04/09/alleged-sex-cult-recruits-hipsters-in-brooklyn/