Raniere NOW in Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center

Keith Alan Raniere, AKA prisoner 57005-177, is now listed on Inmate Locator as a resident of the MDC BROOKLYN, an administrative security metropolitan detention center in Brooklyn, NY.

An official at the MDC confirmed that Raniere is presently housed in the facility.

Raniere is expected to be arraigned in Federal Court in Brooklyn and this relocation – he formerly was being held in Oklahoma City at the Federal Transfer Facility – signals his arrival and impending arraignment.

If Raniere fails to get bail, the Brooklyn MDC is likely to be his home until his trial which may take as long as a year or more before it commences.

Stay tuned for more info as it develops.