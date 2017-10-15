Vanguard’s Tantrum (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

‘This life is nothing short of an unveiling quantum leap of psychic peace’ – Vanguardus.





People in Albany and elsewhere are trying to figure out what The Vanguardus is up to.





Y’know the one who brags about having so much wisdom…. What’s up with all these criminal letters of extortion from Mexico? Why has he forced Alex Betancourt to make a complete moron of himself by falsely accusing people of a crime which is non-existent AND they did not commit?





(Some of them weren’t even in ESP when this alleged “conspiracy” happened… hahahahaha!)





Law enforcement agencies in the United States are probably scratching their heads at the immense stupidity. Unfortunately, though, some still believe the head of this Criminal Enterprise is a genius. They’re trying to understand what’s really going on. What’s this a smokescreen for? Could it be a diversion strategy? No, it’s actually very simple.





Patriot God

‘This life is nothing short of a condensing osmosis of self-actualization. By blossoming, we believe.’ – Vanguardus





Let’s look at the people being terrorized by Mickey Mouse, the Mexican lawyer. There are two types:

They WERE in DOS and escaped or….

They are individuals actively interrupting The Vangaurdus’s flow of DOS Vagina.





What’s really going on? The Vanguardus, who always CLAIMS to have no attachments left and be the most ethical, compassionate man on earth is…..is…. (DRUMROLL)





HAVING A TANTRUM!!!! A/K/A A GIANT HISSY FIT!!! Making problems where there are none (other than his own creations). He’s really, very, extremely upset. He is VERY VESTED. He has a GIANT DISINTEGRATION.





Most of the FLYING MONKEYS won’t be able to see it because they’re vested in believing he is consistent and unaffected by all things in the material world. Keep a swingin’ on those trees and drinking the monkey-aid!





The Vanguardus is having a reaction from something a long time ago. Maybe when he was little his Mommy promised something. She might not have followed through on some promise (Gasp… Like you know maybe she was her own person which of course he couldn’t tolerate)





The multiverse is calling to you via ultra-sentient particles. Can you hear it?- Vanguardus.





Our little Vanguardus got so upset he decided from then on he would force everyone he was with to sign life-long vows so they would never disappoint him again. This way he could control everything so he would never get hurt and upset again. He could control the world so he didn’t have to feel his sad little inner deficiency.





Alas it didn’t work and now he’s having a great big TANTRUM. So big, he’ll destroy ANYONE to get those betrayers and potential betrayers to obey him. Even if it means burning Betancourt, Salinas, Mack et al. to the ground. He just wants to make sure his Vagina supply will be forever loyal and never run away.





This ain’t about nobility people! The Vanguardus needs to grow up. Tantrums are for toddlers.





What is the remedy?





Little children need to learn to get out from behind mummy’s apron and actually do things themselves. The Vanguardus, in his insecurities, has perfected the art of looking like a victim, so everyone wants to protect him. He is the only one in the whole world who is allowed to be a victim.





This life is nothing short of a blossoming rebirth of sensual transcendence. Greed is the antithesis of transformation.- Vanguardus.































































Poor Vanguardus. His health is bad. He’s so tired. His heart is weak. He can’t cook. He can’t take care of himself. He hides away on his lady slaves’ couches and in their beds and has others do all the dirty work. Bronfman, Bronfman, Betancourt, Salinas, Levy, Salzman, Salzman, Chiappone, Myers, Del Negro, Ortiz, Mack, Junco.





Flying Monkeys, if you want to help him grow up, he needs to do things for himself.

The multiverse is calling to you via psionic wave oscillations. Can you hear it? – Vanguardus.

Otherwise, he will have tantrums and convince you he needs protection and help. It’s really bad for his self esteem. Boy’s gotta learn to do his own dirty work! What kind of person helps another person keep lowering their self-esteem?





Think of the damage to The Vanguardus and the world! In this lifetime, you may never be able to heal this ethical breach. We need to call a community meeting to help the little Vanguardus.





Maybe we organize a mentor group for the little guy? He’s never had one.

***

‘This life is nothing short of an awakening paradigm shift of hyper-conscious consciousness.- Vanguardus.

This life is nothing short of an awakening quantum leap of powerful power. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary?’- Vanguardus.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Vanguard generally sleeps in the day and teaches women at night.

Rabieta de vanguardia

“Esta vida no es nada menos que un salto cuántico que revela la paz psíquica”-Vanguardus.

La gente en Albany y en otros lugares están tratando de averiguar lo que el vanguardismo es hasta.

Tú sabes quién se jacta de tener tanta sabiduría … ¿Qué pasa con todas estas cartas criminales de extorsión de México? ¿por qué obligó a Alex Betancourt a hacer un completo idiota de sí mismo acusando falsamente a la gente de un crimen que no existe y que no cometió?

(¡ algunos de ellos ni siquiera estaban en ESP cuando esta supuesta “conspiración” sucedió … hahahahaha!)

Los organismos encargados de hacer cumplir la ley en los Estados Unidos probablemente se están rascando la cabeza ante la inmensa estupidez. Desafortunadamente, algunos todavía creen que el jefe de esta empresa criminal es un genio. Están tratando de entender lo que realmente está sucediendo. ¿para qué es esto una cortina de humo? ¿podría ser una estrategia de diversión? No, en realidad es muy simple.

Echemos un vistazo a la gente que está aterrorizada por Mickey Mouse, el abogado mexicano. Hay dos tipos:

Estaban en dos y se escaparon o ….

Son individuos que interrumpen activamente el flujo del Vangaurdus de la vagina del dos.

¿Qué está pasando realmente? El vanguardismo, que siempre afirma no tener apegos y ser el hombre más ético, compasivo en la tierra is…..is … rEdoble)

¡ tener una rabieta! ¡ a/K/a un ajuste de silbido gigante!!!! Haciendo problemas donde no hay ninguno (aparte de sus propias creaciones). Está muy, muy, muy molesto. Está muy concedido. Tiene una desintegración gigantesca.

La mayoría de los monos voladores no podrán verlo porque están conferidos al creer que es consistente e inafectado por todas las cosas en el mundo material. ¡ Mantenga un Swingin en esos árboles y bebiendo el mono-ayuda!

El vanguardismo está teniendo una reacción de algo hace mucho tiempo. Tal vez cuando era pequeño su mami prometió algo. Ella no podría haber seguido a través de alguna promesa (jadeo …) Como usted sabe tal vez ella era su propia persona que, por supuesto, no podía tolerar).

Nuestro pequeño vanguardismo se molestó tanto que decidió a partir de entonces él obligaría a todos los que él estaba con a firmar votos de por vida para que nunca lo decepcionaría de nuevo. De esta manera podía controlarlo todo para que nunca volviera a ser herido y molesto de nuevo. Él podía controlar el mundo para que no tuviera que sentir su pequeña y triste deficiencia interna.

Por desgracia no funcionó y ahora está teniendo una gran rabieta. Tan grande, que destruirá a cualquiera para conseguir esos traidores y posibles traidores para obedecerle. Incluso si significa quemar a Betancourt, Salinas, Mack y otros. Él sólo quiere asegurarse de que su suministro de vagina será siempre leal y nunca huir.

¡ Esto no se trata de la nobleza! El vanguardismo necesita crecer. Las rabietas son para niños pequeños.

¿Cuál es el remedio?

Los niños pequeños necesitan aprender a salir de detrás del delantal de la momia y realmente hacer las cosas ellos mismos. El vanguardismo, en sus inseguridades, ha perfeccionado el arte de parecer una víctima, así que todo el mundo quiere protegerlo. Él es el único en el mundo entero que se permite ser una víctima.

Pobre vanguardus. Su salud es mala. Está tan cansado. Su corazón es débil. No sabe cocinar. No puede cuidar de sí mismo. Se esconde en los sofás de sus esclavos de la señora y en sus camas y tiene otros hacen todo el trabajo sucio. Bronfman, Bronfman, Betancourt, Salinas, Levy, Salzman, Salzman, Chiappone, Myers, del negro, Ortiz, Mack, junco.

Monos voladores, si quieres ayudarle a crecer, tiene que hacer las cosas por sí mismo.

De lo contrario, tendrá rabietas y le convencerá de que necesita protección y ayuda. Es realmente malo para su autoestima. ¡ el chico tiene que aprender a hacer su propio trabajo sucio! ¿Qué clase de persona ayuda a otra persona a seguir bajando su autoestima?

¡ piensa en el daño a la vanguardia y al mundo! En esta vida, es posible que nunca sea capaz de curar esta brecha ética. Necesitamos convocar una reunión de la comunidad para ayudar a la pequeña Vanguardia.

¿Quizás organicemos un grupo de mentores para el pequeñín? Nunca ha tenido uno.

El multiverso le está llamando a través de oscilaciones de onda Psion. ¿Puedes oírlo? -Vanguardus.