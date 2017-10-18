Timeline of events on the outing of the branding of women by Keith Raniere

Guest View:

Pam Cafritz died in November 2016.

Lauren Salzman pitched to Sarah Edmondson about DOS in January 2017.

Sarah did an initiation ceremony in Lauren’s house in March 2017, believing she would get a small tattoo, and was instead forcibly branded in a different house the same night.

Sarah began to question her participation in Raniere’s world in May 2017.

Catherine Oxenberg asked her daughter India to come home from Clifton Park to California in late May 2017.

Sarah Edmondson’s husband, Anthony Ames, accused Lauren Salzman of criminal acts a few days before June 5, 2017.

Frank Report broke the story of blackmail, slavery, and genital branding on June 5, 2017.

Within days, encrypted messages and Google documents were being deleted in panic.

Vancouver ESP Center closed in mid-June 2017.

Sarah Edmondson filed a complaint against branding supervisor Dr. Danielle Roberts with the NY State Health Department on July 7, 2017. She got a reply on July 11, 2017: No action was taken except to recommend reporting the matter to law enforcement.

Jennifer Kobelt filed a complaint about the psychological experiments of Dr. Brandon Porter with the NYS Health Department on August 16, 2017. She got a reply on September 6, 2017: No action was taken – and no recommendation to report the matter to law enforcement.

Frank Report posted on August 17, 2017 that Clare Bronfman had filed criminal charges against Sarah Edmondson in Vancouver.

The New York Times published a story about DOS on October 17, 2017.

And some law enforcement agency actually does something about putting an end to Raniere’s sociopathic practices??? Yeah, wonder if that will ever happen…