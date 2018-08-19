Vanguard Week starts tomorrow – but Silver Bay doesn’t seem to be hosting 10 day celebration

It’s the end of an era.

For a dozen years,the followers of Keith Alan Raniere A/K/A Vanguard would pay more than $2,000 per person to spend 10 days in the Adirondack Mountains at the Silver Bay YMCA Resort on the shores of Lake George.

Like the British Royals, his birthday celebration went on for 10 days – and although it was called Vanguard Week – Vanguard never cheated his audience and gave his followers a mere 7 days of birthday celebrations. No, he gave them a full 10-day week to worship him.

Normally, Vanguard himself never showed up until the evening of his birthday – August 26th – usually five days into the fabulous event – where he would be eagerly thronged by his hypnotized devotees – all of whom had taken hundreds of hours learning to give him tribute and to worship the ground he walked on and lick his toes or any other part of his anatomy he commanded.

During the first five days of V-Week, the followers would spend their time listening to Prefect and taking classes, eating low calorie vegetarian food, and praising Vanguard.

Vanguard would stay away – often taking a luxury resort down the road, off of the 600 acre Silver Bay campus and eat loads of pizza with hot sauce and chocolate cake and other chocolate confections. He would workout with various select women in the buff to work off those extra calories.

Repeated calls to Silver Bay proved unsuccessful in gleaning that there was anyone reserved to come there for Vanguard Week tomorrow. In the past, Clare Bronfman rented the entire 600 acre facility with its dozens of cabins and the large Inn which can accommodate several hundred people.

According to those on hand – there was no sequestering off the facility expected tomorrow and for the next 10 days and consequently, the place is expected to be overrun with plebeians, many of whom never heard the blessed name of Vanguard – and none of whom are integrated.

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

Keith Raniere at V-Week 2016.

Keith Raniere on stage at V-Week 2016.

Mexican NXIVM members dance before Keith Raniere

Mexican NXIVM members dance before Keith Raniere at V-Week

Emiliano dances for his Vanguard.

Emiliano Saliinas and others do a Cultic Dance for Vanguard.

The auditorium where the V-Week followers gather to give V tribute on his birthday.

The auditorium at Silver Bay where the V-Week followers used to gather to give Vanguard tribute on his birthday.

Kicking back at V-Week.

Kicking back at V-Week – the legs belong to Allison Mack [r] and Nicki Clyne (This picture was taken before Allison started wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet). Neither will attend this year.

Pam Cafritz at V-Week 2016 - a few months before she died.

The late Pam Cafritz at her last V-Week 2016 – a few months before she died.

Vanguard with his followers enjoy a talent show on his birthday.

Vanguard with Nancy Salzman, Pam Cafritz and others watch the devotees on stage giving tribute to Vanguard on his birthday.

The Inn at Silver Bay Resort, the largest of several buildings on the campus. During V-Week, organizers book the entire facility and the Resort closed its doors to outside overnight guests and casual visitors.

The Inn at Silver Bay Resort, the largest of several buildings on the campus. During V-Week, organizers booked the entire facility and the resort closed its doors to outside overnight guests and casual visitors. But, alas, Vanguard Week at Silver Bay is no more.

Allison persuaded other women to be branded. Did she also persuade any of them to get genital herpes? In fact was it her fault that one woman did get herpes because of her? I'm not saying any one mentioned on this page has herpes. I am only urging those who do not have it to not get it, no matter how much you adore your Vanguard.

Allison persuaded other women to be branded. Did she persuade any to get genital herpes? Here they are in 2017 getting ready to leave Albany to go to V-Week and adore their Vanguard.

Vanguard Week was held on the shores of beautiful Lake George.

Nancy Salzman at Silver Bay. Will there be vacant chairs at V-Week this year?

Nancy Salzman at Silver Bay. There are vacant chairs at V-Week this year.

The beautiful grounds of Silver Bay where V-Week was held.

The beautiful grounds of Silver Bay where V-Week is held. Note the Inn with its steeple roofs.

2012 Allison Mack [right].

At 2012 V-Week, Sara Bronfman and Allison Mack exercise on the spacious grounds.

It is a short and pleasant drive to the Trout House to Silver Bay. Several knowledgeable sources say he is rumored to enjoy the resort during V-Week.

It is a short and pleasant drive from the Trout House to Silver Bay. Several knowledgeable sources said Vanguard enjoyed staying at the Trout House during V-Week.

Sign posted at Silver Bay resort.

Last year, Clare Bronfman had the management ban cell phones at Silver Bay Resort because photos of V-Week kept appearing on Frank Report.

Most of the rooms at Silver Bay are empty - just like they are in the late fall and winter.

Silver Bay room.

Five sources said Vanguard was seen at Bayview on the Silver Bay Campus.

Sources said Vanguard would sometimes stay at the Bayview Cabin at Silver Bay Campus.

Vanguard Week is held at Silver Bay resort on Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains. But is Vanguard staying there by day?

Vanguard Week used to be held at Silver Bay Resort on Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

It is the end of an era. Vanguard sits in the Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial and a likely life sentence..

Thanks for the memories.

***

If he can’t have Vanguard Week, the least we can do is offer him a birthday poem as a tribute:

Vanguard on His Birthday

By Lauren Russell

Vanguard on his birthday will take a girl or two

and tell them how he won the judo championship in 1972

some other Sunday before the feds came down

and Vanguard got arrested on his way from Mexico town.

Vanguard on his birthday lives in yesterday

before the DOS slaves got freed and went their own ambitious way

wasn’t it something that long-ago July

that’s about the time Vanguard people start to cry.

Happy Birthday Vanguard drink a toast to me

He’s all of 57 and won’t get out till he’s 123.

Vanguard on his birthday is fond of looking back

to half-remembered mind fucking when things were not so black

some other summer when playin’ Volleyball was fun

and life’s rewards were choc’late bars [for him] and for DOS slaves bubble gum.

Happy Birthday Vannie give some tribute to me

You’re in federal prison and daylight you’ll never see.

Vanguard on his birthday used to have a choc’late cake

and get the slaves prepared for a white hot branding pubic ache

looks like a rainstorm beyond the cloudy sky

a birthday without worship and Vanguard starts to cry.