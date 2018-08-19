Vanguard unhappy with prison conditions – files civil rights complaint!

According to Wikipedia, chutzpah is the quality of audacity, for good or for bad. The Yiddish word derives from the Hebrew word ḥutspâ, meaning “insolence”, “cheek” or “audacity”.

Well, after the most recent turn of events at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), Wikipedia might have to update that definition to include a reference to Keith Alan Raniere f/k/a Vanguard n/k/a Federal Prisoner 57005-177. It looks like Keith may have set another world record!

This week’s update from MDC brings news that Raniere has filed a civil rights complaint because his cell is too dark and too cold. Let me just repeat that so you don’t have to go back and reread that sentence several times to make sure you read it correctly the first time. THIS WEEK’S UPDATE FROM MDC BRINGS NEWS THAT RANIERE HAS FILED A CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINT BECAUSE HIS CELL IS TOO DARK AND TOO COLD.

The man who starved women with 500/day and 800/day caloric limits. The man who made women jog up to 30 miles per week so they’d be slim enough for his sexual preferences. The man who constantly interfered with women’s sleep patterns. The man who had women branded with his initials. Yes, that guy is now complaining that his civil rights are being violated because it’s too cold and too dark in his cell.

Looks like Marc Agnifilo was correct when he claimed on national TV that Raniere is a pussy. What Agnifilo actually said was: “He’s just soft. He is not a big, strong masculine force. He just isn’t. He is pretty much the exact opposite”.

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In other news that has been passed along via the MDC chat-line, it appears that Raniere’s legal team is doing everything it can to burn through the trust fund that Clare Bronfman set up to cover his legal expenses. That’s why they’re meeting with him 2-3 times per week for 3-4 hours at a time (Counting prep time and travel time – and assuming at least two lawyers at each meeting – this has got to be costing somewhere around $20,000 per week). Of course, they may really be doing all these meetings just to get Vanguard out of his cold, dark cell.

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Oh – and about that vegetarian thing? Yeah, not so much. Raniere is a full-blown carnivore now. Well, actually, he’s just a full-blown food-oholic at this point.

But the good news is that because he still spends most of his out-of-cell time pacing around the common area, he may actually be losing weight. Since federal guidelines call for prisoners to get 2,000 calories per day – about three times what he allowed the DOS women to have – that means he’s actually burning off more than that because of all the pacing.

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On the downside, word has filtered out that Raniere did suffer an injury that caused him to be taken to the MDC Medical Unit. The official report indicates that he slipped on the wet floor in his cell while trying to do some leg kicks [his toilet overflowed], and he sprained his arm.

And, worst of all, there was no one there to kiss his boo-boo and make it better.

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PUBLIC NOTICE

Since we’re only a week away from Vanguard’s birthday, I think we should all start thinking about appropriate gifts to send him. Please be sure to check MDC’s policy on what can be sent to prisoners before you buy anything that will simply be confiscated by the guards.

You can read all about MDC’s various policies here.

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