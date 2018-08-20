Scotty’s Corner is working; regular posts are freed of Johnsonian comments

Yesterday I instituted Scotty’s Corner – a place for angry and hateful comments that have nothing to do with the post at hand – but are by or against Scott Johnson.





I think it was a good solution to the pollution problem in the comments section created by a bunch of angry and distracting comments by Scott Johnson and his detractors.





It was not a Vanguard-like solution – I admit – for old Vanguard banned and shunned anyone who did not agree with him or was defiant. I have not yet banned any commenters and am hoping never to do so.





Since I decided to remove irrelevant Johnsonian comments [both by Scott and his detractors] and move them to Scotty’s Corner, the last few posts have had a severe drop in Johnsonia [both real and fake Johnson comments]. The few that were posted, I simply removed and relocated to Scotty’s Corner.





This seems to be working out. The last post — about Vanguard complaining about his prison cell being too cold and dark – has some 60 comments and all of them germane to the topic. Some are rough in language; some I don’t agree with – but they all relate to Vanguard, not Amway or Scott Johnson.





The Vanguard prison story would have had more comments – but I removed at least 6 Johnsonians – mostly from fake Scott Johnsons. I will continue to remove them and move them to Scotty’s Corner. This way anyone offended by Johnsonian banter can easily avoid seeing it by not visiting Scotty’s Corner.





But those who like them don’t have to miss out. They can visit Scotty’s Corner and have a full dose.





It is possible that someone might post something Johnsonian before I get around to seeing it – so – readers beware – it is possible to get a Johnsonistic whiff – before I can remove it, since I cannot be at the computer every hour.





But, be assured, once I see it – it will be relocated to Scotty’s Corner.





Meantime, Scotty’s Corner seems alive and well and replete with Johnsonesque comments, At last count there were 65 – most of them critical of Scott Johnson.





Since new posts go ahead of older ones – in a few days, Scotty’s Corner will be off the home page of Frank Report. I recommend those who need a dose of Johnson to save the link. However, I hope by the time Scotty’s Corner goes off the home page – most Johnsomania will have been cured or at least died down.





Regardless, the comments’ section on new posts are restored to relevancy.





A few people were unhappy that I continue to allow Scott Johnson to comment on new posts. He has made comments since the creation of Scotty’s Corner that I did not relocate to Scotty’s Corner for they were on the topic of the post. He has the same right to comment as anyone else. It is just that if his comment is on the topic of the post, it belongs on that post, if it is on Amway or an attack on some commenter- it belongs on Scotty’s Corner.





The same is true of his detractors.





By the way, I don’t have to agree with comments either for them to be posted. I allow Pea Onyu and Monte Blu to say some of the most – in my opinion – absurd things ever written – and if he wanted to – if he has not done so already – I would allow old Vanguard himself to post on Frank Report – preferably like Scott Johnson does – in his own name.





