Scotty’s Corner: Beam me up Scotty – there are no relevant comments here…

By Frank Parlato

I am dedicated to free speech. And also intelligent speech. Unhappily, a small group of people centered around Scott Johnson – have reduced the comments section to near irrelevance at times.

Except for Scott, they are all anonymous.

Asking them to stop being rude was ineffective. Removing a few stray comments as an example of what was a distraction on the website was equally useless.

Rather than ban them – I think the right thing to do is relocate their comments. Move them over to a permanent post called Scotty’s Corner.

Here at Scotty’s Corner everyone can be as rude and nasty to each other as they like and I will personally take the time to remove the comments on other posts – comments that have no connection to the post at hand and relocate them to our new Scotty’s Corner.

It is named in honor of Scott – but it is not a negative reflection on him or his critics. I think they have fun attacking each other and I want them to enjoy in their own private sandbox – so to speak.

I think this will still give people the chance to express their disdain for strangers and at the same time keep comments on the rest of the posts relevant to the topics in the posts.

To save time, I respectfully ask all commenters who want to express hate for each other to simply post right here on Scottie’s Corner.

To qualify for a comment on Scottie’s Corner your post need only have nothing to do with topic posted or any related topic and be insulting to another poster.

Catching them on small grammatical errors, using nasty names, belittling and bullying are welcome here – but not elsewhere.

Comments removed today (NOTE: AS MORE COIMMENTS ARE DELETED, THEY WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS LIST)::

A Nony Mouse

Be sure to wear your tin foil hat when watching the static man, fake Scott!

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I Am Not Scott

I am not Scott. Scott I’m not.

I do not like that Amway Scott!

Do you like his MLM rot?

I do not like it, snotty Scott.

I do not like his Amway rot!

Would you like him stuffed in a box?

Would you like to feed him to a fox?

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Go yell at a cloud drunk Amway grandpa

Oooh, I’m scared.

“catching breath from laughing so hard”

“You are my new hobby.” Exactly why it’s smart to stay anonymous on FrankReport.

Go yell at a cloud drunk Amway grandpa.

You’re not welcome here.

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Hey Scott

Stalker much? Post after post. You cray cray.

Go yell at a cloud drunk Amway Grandpa.

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Go yell at a cloud drunk Amway grandpa

25+ years devoted in one way or another to Amway. Twenty-five. Plus. And you “lost well over $100,000.” So much win. Your own words:

“5. I could no longer afford the time or money, and Amway could. Between my lawsuit and the Pokorny lawsuit, I am very disappointed in our legal system. The side with the money wins, hands down, regardless of the facts. The U.S. may have the best system in the world, but it is far from perfect, and I have no interest in participating in it as a member of a grand jury, trial jury, etc. The bottom line is we lost well over $100,000 and more importantly, a good size chunk of our lives were stolen from us chasing an illusion.”

Receipt: https://stoptheamwaytoolscam.wordpress.com/introduction/

Go yell at a cloud drunk Amway grandpa.

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Fake Scott Johnson

The above posting is an outrageous lie! This so-called “Dr. Seuss” imposter is trying to make it look like I fill up this blog with non-sensical word salad. Nothing could be further from the truth. I never present anything except carefully reasoned and insightful analysis. I also use simple words and a simple vocabulary. Actually, I just repeatedly use three words I learned from over-priced Scamway and NXIVM courses to keep things simple:

1) LOL!

2) LOL!!

3) LOL!!!

Frank, you need to ban all fake impersonators of Dr. Seuss, DO IT NOW!

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Scott Johnson

I never claimed to have been a winner with the Amway business, just the settlement. They sued me and I wasn’t allowed to counter sue them, as I explain on my website. I’m proud of helping others not getting scammed by Amway and other MLM scams. Why don’t you give Frank a hard time for going up against the NXIVM MLM scam? I’ll gladly yell at virtually any cloud containing people who are/could be scammed by Amway and other MLM scams.

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Scott Johnson

How much are you willing to give me to leave?

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Scott Johnson

I don’t even know who you are, yet you are too scared to be insulted and hurt by me? As an anonymous poster? Talk about being a coward….

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Former NXIAN

HAHAHAHA! I wouldn’t waste a nanosecond on your Internet Radio show, where you and Ben Szemkus talk about the CIA implants inside your head.

Boy Scott, you really BEAT AMWAY:

“5. I could no longer afford the time or money, and Amway could. Between my lawsuit and the Pokorny lawsuit, I am very disappointed in our legal system. The side with the money wins, hands down, regardless of the facts. The U.S. may have the best system in the world, but it is far from perfect, and I have no interest in participating in it as a member of a grand jury, trial jury, etc. The bottom line is we lost well over $100,000 and more importantly, a good size chunk of our lives were stolen from us chasing an illusion.” – Rational Scott Johnson.

HAHAHAHA. Good one. Yeah, that was a real victory Scott in addition to your ‘undercover work’. So Sad.

I really feel sorry for your wife. She works all day at a thankless job, so you can give life to your delusions. She works to pay the bills while you sit on the sofa all day long. Sad. Just Sad.

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Scott Johnson

I already knew you’re scared. You’re staying anonymous. That says it all.

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Scott Johnson

Thank you, there was never any doubt that I’m right.

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Fake Scott Johnson [Victory Over Amway]

“5. I could no longer afford the time or money, and Amway could. Between my lawsuit and the Pokorny lawsuit, I am very disappointed in our legal system. The side with the money wins, hands down, regardless of the facts. The U.S. may have the best system in the world, but it is far from perfect, and I have no interest in participating in it as a member of a grand jury, trial jury, etc. The bottom line is we lost well over $100,000 and more importantly, a good size chunk of our lives were stolen from us chasing an illusion.” – Scott Johnson

Yeah, you really WON YOUR CASE SCOTT

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Fake Scott Johnson [Victory Over Amway]

Yep, that is why after you were sued, you had to settle like a broke dick dog. Cuz you were guilty.

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Scott Johnson

Omar the Coward, I never said the CIA implanted anything in me. You are a liar, just as you got caught lying about the opposing attorneys who went after you for the ADA scam you ran in Austin. I never claimed to have made money when with Amway, that’s why it’s a scam, birdbrain. However, I did win the settlement. Amway thought they shut me up, but they didn’t. I also never paid them one penny, although they did fly me over the Prague in 2008 on their dime.

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Scott Johnson

Omar the Coward – P.S., you are also lying about me not having a job, and her job is very fulfilling to her. Frank should ban you for all of the lies you’ve made on this and other places. Sad, Just Sad.

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Scott Johnson

In reply to Scott Johnson’s Victory Over Amway.

Yes, I did win the settlement. I can educate others about Amway and other MLM scams virtually everywhere. That’s a HUGE victory for me, not Amway.

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Scott Johnson

I was, and still am, “guilty” of helping people not get scammed by Amway and other MLM scams. “Guilty” as charged. Getting a winning settlement was the smart thing to do. Why don’t you, or someone else who isn’t a complete coward, come on my radio show, and I’ll explain it to you? You obviously can’t read for comprehension on my website.I was, and still am, “guilty” of helping people not get scammed by Amway and other MLM scams. “Guilty” as charged. Getting a winning settlement was the smart thing to do. Why don’t you, or someone else who isn’t a complete coward, come on my radio show, and I’ll explain it to you? You obviously can’t read for comprehension on my website.

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Now wasn’t that a lot more fun reading all the pro and con Scott comments in one place?

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTesJohinson)

In Response To

Vanguard unhappy with prison conditions – files civil rights complaint! | In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Submitted on

2018/08/19 at 6:53 pm

Comment

I have filed my own civil rights complaint against Frank Parlato for stuffing all of my postings into a place called “Scotty’s Corner”. How are people supposed to find all of my Pearls of Wisdom, if they are all relegated into that cold dark little thread on this blog?

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

Exactly how cold is “really cold” in the summer? Just wait for the winter. Many prisons in Texas don’t even have air conditioning. I’m sure he’s not the first to complain and file a lawsuit. What else is there to do?

I know all about prisons in Texas. I spent 5 years in TDC and that’s how I met my wife. LOL.

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

In reply to:

Are you expecting Sara to answer?

I answer the CIA implants in my head. They give me my instructions for the day. Those and the Static Man on Channel 10.

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

In reply to:

I doubt any of the articles would pass muster. Not even Frank’s letter from a few days would probably get through to Raniere.

I know all about prison mail. I served 3 years in TDC, after being caught for sodomizing goats n horses. I know EVERYTHING about the prison system Libtards! LOL.

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Prison Guard

In reply to:

I doubt any of the articles would pass muster. Not even Frank’s letter from a few days would probably get through to Raniere.

Scott, go to your corner! DO IT NOW!

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Go eat a banana, rude baboon

In reply to:

Are you expecting Sara to answer?

Thoughtful consideration and abstract thought are human traits beyond your monkey capability, and are very welcome here.

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Go eat a banana, baboon

In reply to:

I doubt any of the articles would pass muster. Not even Frank’s letter from a few days would probably get through to Raniere.

YOU don’t pass muster. Case CLOSED.

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Late night tweet rage

In reply to:

I think Trump is writing some of these posts.

Ban him!

DO IT NOW!

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Anonymous

In reply to:

I think Trump is writing some of these posts. Ban him! DO IT NOW!

Thanks for the laugh! At least some people are making Scott’s presence more fun. xx

Almost forgot:

LOL

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Benny

In reply to:

This makes me physically ill. I’m losing hope that these creatures will be legally punished for what they have done.

I hope you will stop punishing us, and finally shut your damn mouth. LOL!

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Benny

In reply to:

This makes me physically ill. I’m losing hope that these creatures will be legally punished for what they have done.

I hope you will stop punishing us, and finally shut your damn mouth. LOL!

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

Proof that Raniere isn’t very smart: He should have become a Catholic priest and gotten away with child fornification: https://www.google.com/search?q=pennsylvania+priest+abuse&oq=pennsylv&aqs=chrome.2.69i57j0l5.14568j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 Thousands of kids and hundreds of priests, and that’s just in PA.

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An obvious failure

The baboon owner has been contradicted by his pet baboon. See the baboon’s comments below. When the baboon speaks of “it won’t work”, he is referring to baboon owner’s imaginary “collar” he put on his pet.

Maybe Frank would be better off working having his pet baboon working on a corner as an organ grinder.

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

Most of the moved posts aren’t mine. I know NXIVM better than most, because it’s based on Amway, which was Raniere’s first MLM scam. I ask simple questions that go unanswered. I already said it won’t work and already have my own blogs. You’re stupid. LOL

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Jamie del Blanco

I’m surprised Scott hasn’t chimed in yet. Maybe the CIA implants in his head have directed him to the nearest gay bar mens’ room, to seek employment as part of his Amway settlement conditions.

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Jamie del Blanco

The court usually wouldn’t deny a bail modification request from a first time offender, any more than Flowers (aka Scott Johnson) would turn down an offer to get a free gerbil suppository.

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Let’s be fair to all people…

If NXIVM slaves are allowed to roam about free as a pigeon, then Scott can go to his corner. Send Scotty to his corner — DO IT NOW FRANK!

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

Proof that Raniere isn’t very smart: He should have become a Catholic priest and gotten away with child fornification: https://www.google.com/search?q=pennsylvania+priest+abuse&oq=pennsylv&aqs=chrome.2.69i57j0l5.14568j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 Thousands of kids and hundreds of priests, and that’s just in PA.

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An obvious failure

The baboon owner has been contradicted by his pet baboon. See the baboon’s comments below. When the baboon speaks of “it won’t work”, he is referring to baboon owner’s imaginary “collar” he put on his pet.

Maybe Frank would be better off working having his pet baboon working on a corner as an organ grinder.

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Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson)

Most of the moved posts aren’t mine. I know NXIVM better than most, because it’s based on Amway, which was Raniere’s first MLM scam. I ask simple questions that go unanswered. I already said it won’t work and already have my own blogs. You’re stupid. LOL

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Jamie del Blanco

I’m surprised Scott hasn’t chimed in yet. Maybe the CIA implants in his head have directed him to the nearest gay bar mens’ room, to seek employment as part of his Amway settlement conditions.

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Jamie del Blanco

The court usually wouldn’t deny a bail modification request from a first time offender, any more than Flowers (aka Scott Johnson) would turn down an offer to get a free gerbil suppository.

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Let’s be fair to all people…

If NXIVM slaves are allowed to roam about free as a pigeon, then Scott can go to his corner. Send Scotty to his corner — DO IT NOW FRANK!

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Scott Johnson (@ScottFlowersJohnson)

In reply to:

I ate a cheeseburger and fries elsewhere.

You prolly ate a cream filled sausage too.LOL!

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