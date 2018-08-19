Guest View: Frank is Wrong About Keith’s Chances

By A Reader

Frank has said that Keith stands a better chance than we might think —– due to being tried together with Allison.

Frank said that Allison can gain sympathy from the jury by crying at will and being a sweet looking actress. He said that Allison can be the “fall girl” by simply saying that everything was all her idea and that Keith had nothing to do with those decisions regarding blackmail collateral.

I call bullshit on Frank Parlato.

The prosecution has ALREADY shown emails written by Keith which admit that he told a senior slave that he would only agree to tell her more details (about the DOS slave group) once she recruited a slave who gave her a “collateralized life vow” (this is Keith directly instructing a slave to get “extortion collateral” to make another person a “life” slave).

Allison cannot make this email disappear nor can his attorneys prevent the jury from seeing it. That’s game over right there. That’s Keith’s own words.

It doesn’t matter if 50 other NXIVM women say otherwise, because Keith’s own words are instructing a slave to get a collateralized life vow (blackmail material to seal a lifelong slave relationship) before he would agree to tell her more secrets about how DOS operates.

That same email also has Keith admitting that he’s the “grandmaster” of all first line master slaves, and that they all report to him. That’s game over. That’s his own words saying that he is the head of the DOS sex slave group.

What else does that email say?

Keith also tells this same slave that although DOS wasn’t created for purely sexual purposes, he still has the power to make any slaves sexual in nature if he chooses (he also says that some slaves “may” be asked to do sexual duties for him).

This directly shows that he’s pulling the strings and that all slaves are subject to “his” choice on whether they become sexual with him or not. Again, this is another admission that he is the head of DOS. If he weren’t the head of DOS, he could not order slaves to perform sexually for him under any circumstances. It’s game over.

Allison’s testimony can’t change Keith’s admission no matter how hard she cries. Frank is a freakin’ moron for even suggesting that Keith has a chance at acquittal.

That same email also has the famous “fuck toy” request — where Keith is directly telling this same slave to recruit another slave to be his permanent fuck toy. How do you think the jury is going to view those words? Any women on the jury will be repulsed that he views women as worthless objects.

If his attorney tries to claim that’s just a boyfriend “fantasizing” with his girlfriend about how to rejuvenate their sex life (by using lofty words like “slave”) —– the prosecution will point out that Keith didn’t even trust this supposed “girlfriend” with any info about DOS until she recruited another *slave* and received a collateralized life vow from that person (a blackmail backed life vow).

How can this be his “girlfriend” if he’s refusing to trust her (with info about how DOS works) until she gets a collateralized life vow from somebody else? That’s the grandmaster telling a slave what to do. It’s game over.

What else?

Keith also personally accepted the collateral of Allison. That’s game over. The fact that he accepted and possessed Allison’s blackmail material shows that he participated in the collateral scheme. He can’t pretend it’s all fantasy either —– because Allison pledged her own real estate properties and also the lives of her future children to Keith — if she ever disobeyed him. If it were fantasy, such ownership transfers would not be required, nor accepted.

What Else?

Keith also told a senior slave that many women were wanting to get “his monogram” branded on them. In other words, Keith’s admitting that he’s aware that it’s his own personal monogram being branded on women (and not some secret sorority symbol). He can’t distance himself from those words no matter how many talk shows his attorney does.

Finally, let’s not forget that Allison will “never” be seen as sympathetic or sweet to the jury —- because her own emails show how depraved and sick she is.

The jury will see her sick and twisted pledges to Keith via email.

Normal and caring mothers don’t pledge the lives of their unborn babies to a sex slave master. Only depraved and sick people do that. The jury will see these emails and Allison’s crying cannot overcome her own sick and twisted words.

Let’s not forget about the dozens of prosecution witnesses who will testify how sick and depraved Allison behaved towards them.

Let’s not forget that the prosecution has only shown us like 1 or 2 emails so far, which means they probably have hundreds of other emails written by Keith and Allison showing how sick and twisted and guilty they are. The jury will see all of this.

Going on a talk show and claiming that you’re looking forward to cross examining witnesses can’t erase his own client’s email messages.

Frank is full of crap for saying that Keith has a chance if a “fall girl” decides to take the fall for him. Keith and Allison are doomed no matter what. Their own words have done them in. You can’t take back your actual words. They should have never used email.