Vanguard almost hit by car in Knox Woods; baby spotted; Lauren upset

He walks by night.





Supporters of Vanguard will be pleased to learn he is out almost every night walking in Knox Woods. He often strolls down Oregon Trail onto Independence and off to Flintlock and Hale.





Usually, he is in the company of a woman. Generally it is a different woman every night.





Sometimes the 57-year-old Vanguard and his young lady friend hold hands.





Sometimes, Vanguard has been spotted alone. Before long, however, some slender young woman runs to meet him. On warm nights, Vanguard walks shirtless.





Some are troubled that Vanguard might be putting himself at risk from his nightly walks. There are no streetlights in Knox Woods.





It is dark on moonless nights and sometimes drivers go too fast because they not aware that Vanguard walks at night.





The worrisome part is that Vanguard walks on the wrong side of the road with his back to traffic. With dark clothing and no reflective gear, there is a serious risk he might get hit by a car.





Several times, he has been nearly hit. On more than one occasion, it was only split second alertness by drivers that seem to have prevented Vanguard from a collision with a motor vehicle.





Vanguard has said his brain is so powerful it can set off radar detectors warning drivers that his brain is nearby. But there is a possibility that a driver might not get the brain signal that a man in dark clothing is walking on the wrong side of a road.





The safe method is to walk facing traffic and wear light colored clothing.





Frank Report urges readers who live in Knox Woods to keep your eyes peeled for Vanguard at night. Perhaps his followers could petition Half Moon Township to install Vanguard Crossing Signs.





The life you save might be your Vanguard.











On a happier note, Samantha LaBaron was seen pushing a baby carriage around Flintlock. It may be the newborn of Mariana Fernandez.

Vanguard announced at V-Week that he is the father of the son born to Miss Fernandez.

***

Although reportedly suffering from breast cancer, Nancy Salzman has been out walking in the company of a young man. Vanguard demoted Nancy, and removed her from the ESP executive board in 2009 after Barbara Bouchey and eight other ESP women left.

Vanguard discovered it was Nancy’s fault that the women quit. He placed Clare Bronfman in charge and ordered Nancy to report to her.

Nancy still enjoys the legal liability for NXIVM and ESP but Keith has always had the full power and control. As Nancy has often told women when she has asked them to put companies in their name: “The government is out to get Keith and so he can’t have anything in his name.”

Nancy’s daughter, Lauren Salzman, has been busy as a branded beaver. Three or four cars seem to come and go at her residence on many nights. She may be seeing an uptick in EMs .

Disintegrating ESPians may be coming to her home for special EM therapy sessions. EM technology may be able to assuage deeply troubled ESPians who decided to stay with Vanguard but are saddened by the large number of defectors who left ESP since DOS branding was exposed.

One source speculates that the reason for the activity at Lauren’s house is DOS may have shifted its location for hot-iron branding of naked women on their pubic region to Lauren’s house. Branding used to be done at Allison Mack’s home.

***

Since every brand is different, because they are each hand scarred by Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., I have sometimes wondered if DOS women ever compare their brands.

Does one DOS slave show off her brand to another? Is it a matter of pride to sport a brand with the Raniere-initials.

Is there a feminine pride that might prompt one woman to think, “mine is prettier than yours”.

***

Sources in Clifton Park say Lauren’s health is not good. Ever since she got branded with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s initials on her vagina, she has seemed unusually peaked, pale and wan. She is also given to emotional outbursst that she never showed so openly pre-branding.

Sources say they suspect her brand has not healed properly. Perhaps the initials ‘K-R’ are not as crisp as others.

How tormenting it must be to know that the ‘K-R’ on your vagina is not as legible as the ‘K-R on Allison Mack.

DOS slave Lauren Salzman has been branded.

DOS slave Lauren Salzman has her pet and her brand. She does not need a child. If she did, Vanguard would have sired one for her.

On the other hand, it could be the little baby being squired around Knox Woods that was supposed to be her child has made Lauren feel sad.

Vanguard promised Lauren that she would bear his firstborn child. For more than 15 years, she waited for her Vanguard to impregnate her.

Now as she hops around, branded on her pussy with her Vanguard’s initials, she still does not have a baby like Mariana does.

Inscrutable are the ways of Vanguard.