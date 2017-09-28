Reader: Raniere uses others to hide his parasitical nature

A reader wrote:

NXIVM is a hidden cult. Such groups hide themselves behind layers, where different people know different amounts of information. What appear to be legitimate businesses are their fronts.

This cult purports to be a group about ethics, improving yours.

lf, reaching your potential, executive success, etc., and for the majority of those who decided to partake in it, that is why they most likely chose to do so. They didn’t knowingly choose to engage in any type of destructive behavior.

On the other hand, there is plenty of negative information out there (and has been for a while) on this group by people like Rick Ross who has effectively called out Raniere as a fraud and NXIVM as one of the most destructive cults he’s researched.

Knowledge of psychological breakdowns during intensives, his abuse of Toni Natalie and others and his harem goes back at least to 2006 or 2007, since that is when I read up on the group. So there was a lot of red flags already surrounding it, yet people still decided to participate for years and recruit others.

The people who should be held most accountable are those in the inner layers: i.e., the most proactive enablers. They helped him do these things for years. How much they were actually duped, and how much were willing participants, is only truly known to them.

Regardless, Raniere is a parasite, which is ironic. He feeds off the credibility of others in the outer layers to establish himself as credible. But within the group, he’s just a sex addicted man-child who dons a mask of the smartest and most ethical man in the world, and using techniques he’s ripped off from other LGATs, attempts to boil the frog on women he finds attractive and wants to fuck. I don’t believe he finds Clare attractive but she has all the money and so he effectively pity fucks her. He does all of this using ethics, because as the saying goes, it’s easier to catch flies with honey than vinegar.

Mentally disturbed man with hundreds of millions under his control.