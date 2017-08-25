Silver Bay, New York – The mood of Vanguard Week is weird, according to sources.

Here’s what I have been told:

The small number of people, hovering around 100, makes this like no other Vanguard Week. The numbers are small. The place is deserted. Full group photos are out of the question.

These are bad times for Vanguard. On the surface, there are lots of smiley faces.

The absence of people from Vancouver, Los Angeles and other old-timers is stark. Some were the life of the party. And anyone missing begs the question: did she leave too? This is shocking to people who have been to V-Week before.

At Silver Bay, people are absent from meals.

People are going often into town. They are staying in their rooms. People with families seem a little embarrassed. Some people are drinking in their rooms.

Some left earlier than planned. Women are whispering to one another. Women asking questions are seen as suspicious. DOS is on everybody’s mind.

Everybody knows who is branded and they don’t want to talk about it.

He might have been looking for women to blackmail and get them to blackmail others. Maybe there is a deeper meaning. But branding women. Getting graphic nude photographs and holding it over the women?

There are some who want to hear it is false. They want to hear this is all lies. But there is no one to reassure them. The word is out: DOS is real. Keith created it.

The atmosphere is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

There are some who no longer want to be here or so they told me. Some are afraid to leave. They don’t know what the future holds.

Not everyone is unhappy. There are those who they say trust Keith, Nancy and Lauren. Some who love being with Allison. There are those who make their living from ESP, from Clare Bronfman’s checkbook. They don’t want DOS to be real.

Lauren Salzman looks ghastly. Clare looks atrocious. Some women look like their bones are coming out from their skin. Nancy Salzman when not wearing an enormously over-sized smile seems like a deer in the headlights.

Even the staff at Silver Bay say what the fuck is up?

Is this the final Vanguard Week?

Several people at V-Week are suspected of being in contact with the Frank Report, giving me information. People are cautious about using their computers. Nobody knows who is a spy for me and who is not.

There is a belief that people are also spies for Keith, trying to find out who is leaking to me. The people talking about leaving: Are they Keith’s spies?

Keith supposedly laid traps. He told people “secrets”. Each one was told something different. He will know who the spies are by seeing what appears on Frank Report.

Some reportedly conferred and found out what Keith told them. They understood he suspects them as spies. He may suspect everyone of being a spy.

In years past, no one worried about spies at Vanguard Week.

Keith Raniere spends hours squirreled away. Several women disappeared for a time. It is not clear who Vanguard is fucking, but everybody thinks he is fucking some woman – maybe in the woods. There are women waiting trying to get noticed. They want Keith to see they are sticking. People have been told not to ask Vanguard any questions.

There are several sources who tell Frank Report that Vanguard he has not been seen. Those who have reportedly seen him, possibly privately, say he looks grey. He looks exhausted. His words are measured. His theme of last year – about pain needed to do justice – seems to be absent.

This is the worst Vanguard Week anybody can remember.

It has been cold at night. The weather has dipped into the 40s.

The atmosphere is strangely cool at Vanguard Week and amid the “festivities”, no one knows who is a spy and for whom.

Another three are here.

All three of them.

Gatherings are small and smiley for the camera.

Gatherings are small but smiley for the camera.

Three men are waiting for the crowds to sign up for the triathlon.

The last of the Mohicans. Sorry, but few are signing up for the athletic event.

The shockingly small crowd at V Week requires might big smiles to cover up.

The shockingly small crowd at V Week requires mighty big smiles to cover up.

DOS slaves ready to submit to Vanguard.

At least there are some branded DOS slaves ready to submit to Vanguard.

it is honestly no place for a child.

This is honestly no place for a child.

DOS slave Vany Huber took a picture of the bay at Silver Bay. But no one is in the background.

Vany Huber sends a picture of the Lake. Look at it fondly for it may be that, after this year, Vanguard Week – just like pubic branding and collateral – will be no more.

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V semana es sombría, muchos susurrando y suspicacia de los espías.

Bahía de la plata, Nueva York – el humor de vanguardia semana es raro, según las fuentes.

Esto es lo que me ha dicho:

El pequeño número de personas, rondando alrededor de 100, lo hace como ninguna otra semana de vanguardia. Los números son pequeños. El lugar es abandonado. Fotos del grupo completo están fuera de la cuestión.

Estos son malos tiempos para la vanguardia. En la superficie, hay un montón de caras sonrientes.

La ausencia de la gente de Vancouver, Los Ángeles y otros veteranos es dura. Algunos eran el alma de la fiesta. ¿Y nadie falta preguntarse: dejó demasiado? Esto es chocante a las personas que han sido V semanas antes.

En la bahía de la plata, las personas están ausentes de las comidas.

Personas van a menudo a la ciudad. Se encuentran en sus habitaciones. Personas con familias parecen un poco avergonzadas. Algunas personas están bebiendo en sus habitaciones.

A algunos dejó antes de lo previsto. Las mujeres están susurrando a uno con el otro. Mujeres haciendo preguntas son vistas como sospechosos. DOS es en la mente de todos.

Todo el mundo sabe que es de la marca y no quieren hablar de ello.

Él podría han estado buscando mujeres chantajear y chantajear a otros. Tal vez hay un significado más profundo. Pero marcas mujeres. Obtener gráficas fotografías desnudas y sosteniendo sobre las mujeres?

Hay algunos que quieren escuchar es falso. Que quieren escuchar es todas las mentiras. Pero no hay nadie para tranquilizarlos. La palabra es: DOS es real. Keith creó.

La atmósfera es tan espesa que puede cortar con un cuchillo.

Hay algunos que ya no quieren estar aquí o así me dijeron. Algunos tienen miedos de salir. No saben lo que depara el futuro.

No todo el mundo es infeliz. Hay quienes dicen confían en Keith, Nancy y Lauren. Algunos que aman estar con Allison. Hay quienes se ganan la vida de ESP, de la chequera de Clare Bronfman. No quieren DOS para ser real.

Lauren Salzman se ve espantoso. Clara parece atroz. Algunas mujeres ven como sus huesos se están saliendo de su piel. Nancy Salzman cuando no lleva una sonrisa enormemente grande parece como un ciervo en los faros.

Incluso el personal del Bahía de la plata decir ¿qué coño pasa?

¿Esta es la última semana de vanguardia?

Varias personas en la V semana son sospechosos de estar en contacto con el informe de Frank, darme información. Personas son cautelosas sobre el uso de sus computadoras. Nadie sabe que es un espía para mí y que no es.

Existe la creencia que las personas también son espías para Keith, intenta averiguar quién se escapa a mí. La gente hablando de salir: ¿son espías de Keith?

Keith supuestamente puso trampas. Él dijo a gente “secrets”. Cada uno dijo algo diferente. Sabrá que los espías están viendo lo que aparece en informe de Frank.

Algunos habrían conferido y descubrieron lo que les dijo Keith. Entendieron que los sospechosos como espías. Puede sospechar a todos de ser un espía.

En los últimos años, nadie preocupado por espías en la semana de vanguardia.

Keith Raniere pasa horas recaudos. Varias mujeres desaparecieron por un tiempo. No está claro que es tirando a vanguardia, pero todo el mundo piensa que es follando a una mujer – tal vez en el bosque. Hay mujeres esperando tratando de hacerse notar. Quieren a Keith para ver que se están pegando. Personas han dicho no a preguntas vanguardia.

Hay varias fuentes que dicen que Frank Report vanguardia no lo ha visto. Quienes supuestamente lo han visto, posiblemente privado, decir él mira gris. Parece agotado. Se miden sus palabras. Su tema del año pasado – sobre el dolor es necesitada hacer justicia – parece estar ausente.

Esta es la peor semana de vanguardia cualquiera puede recordar.

Ha sido frío en la noche. El tiempo se ha reducido en los años 40.

El ambiente es extrañamente fresco en la semana de vanguardia y en medio de la “festivities”, nadie sabe que es un espía y para quién.