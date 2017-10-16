Update: herpes in the harem, potential lawsuits, and anonymous email on topic (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Vanguard generally sleeps in the day and teaches women at night.

Keith Raniere is said to be promiscuous.

I have interviewed numerous women who claim to have been one of Keith Raniere’s sex partners. No one said he has herpes.

One woman said that a woman who reportedly has had sex repeatedly with Mr. Raniere, transmitted herpes to a male follower of Mr. Raniere.

Another women said she was part of Mr. Raniere’s harem and has herpes. She did not claim that Mr. Raniere gave her herpes. She had sex with Mr. Raniere on numerous occasions, she said.

She told Frank Report that she knew when an outbreak was going to occur. She took prescription medicine and abstained from sex until it cleared up, usually, in less than a week.

[Note: A person with herpes might be contagious despite sores not being present.]

Keith Raniere has been long rumored to have genital herpes. Some of the women of the harem also had herpes.

The herpes virus is contagious even if sores are not present on the skin.

***

The singer, Usher [Usher Raymond IV] was sued by several plaintiffs who allege he gave them herpes. He reportedly settled with one woman for $1.1 million.

According to media reports: One plaintiff alleged Usher “consciously and purposefully” withheld his diagnosis of herpes “and continued to have unprotected sex” with her.

Usher allegedly told one woman he ‘tested negative’ for the virus, despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis. The woman was tested and diagnosed with herpes after suffering from vaginal sores, fevers and chills, according to court papers.

Usher defended allegations by arguing that at least one plaintiff may have been infected by previous or subsequent sexual partners. He argued that plaintiffs assume the risk of getting herpes by having “casual, unprotected sex.”

Reportedly, he had no signs of the infection and was labeled an “asymptomatic carrier” by doctors.

Some attorneys take cases on contingency, particularly if the defendant has substantial assets. Usher’s net worth is reportedly $180 million.

***

Lauren Salzman is so perverted that she got branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. She is so unethical she set up an elaborate lie and got other to lie to deceive her mother about the sinister Keith Raniere. Now consider: Why would Lauren have to lie to her mother about DOS, if DOS was so good? Is it because that Nancy might somewhere awake when she heard about her own daughter being abused in this cruel fashion. Could it be that Nancy's motherhood could trump her Vanguardhood? Think of this: Because of Vanguard's lies to Lauren for more than a decade, she is holding a cat, not a child. In the event Lauren avoids a long prison term, she is likely to lead a lonesome childless old age. This is not what she wanted. She wanted a child. But the prince of Liars told her he would sire her firstborn child. Could Nancy after leading her child and many others to doom, is she finally waking up? This was the purpose of Anthony Ames's letter to her.

Lauren Salzman was often deployed to consult with women who had a ‘reaction’ to learning that Keith Raniere lied about being monogamous.

If you have contracted herpes because of your activities in Mr. Raniere’s ‘cult,’ you may want to consult with a lawyer.

If Mr. Raniere directed you to have sex with someone who gave you herpes or if someone advised you to follow Mr. Raniere’s direction on your choice of sexual partners, and you contracted herpes, you may want to consult a lawyer.

Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, Jimena Garza, Lauren Salzman, [the estate of] Pamela Cafritz and others might be liable if they recruited you for Mr. Raniere under the pretense that he would be your mentor and it turned out you were actually being recruited for sex with him.

A herpes lawsuit can be filed where the plaintiff and defendant’s name is masked through initials or a pseudonym. However, there is no guarantee of privacy. At least one of the Usher lawsuits started off anonymous, and later both Usher and the plaintiff’s names became public.

***

The alleged introduction of herpes within the harem of Keith Raniere has been discussed for years and was mentioned publicly on the now defunct Saratoga in Decline blog sometime around 2011.

Mr. Raniere has been repeatedly accused of lying to women he wishes to copulate with, telling them he has no current sex partners. They enter into a relationship based on the false belief that theirs is a monogamous relationship. When they discover he has a harem, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, the late Pam Cafritz and other women were deployed to persuade the woman she should remain with Mr. Raniere as part of his harem.

On Feb. 5, 2016, I received an anonymous email. The writer admits he or she does not know if the hearsay information contained in it is true or false.





YOU CAN FILE UNDER ‘YOU CAN’T MAKE **IT UP’ TOO Lawyers are lawyers and the have important client secrets. But lawyers are lawyers and they talk in the break room too. I grew up with a guy who works with the Keith Raniere lawyers. He does not work for the law office but his company does a support contract and has for many years. He has become pretty good friends with most of the lawyers there. He has seen a lot and told me more than one surprising and funny tale about the ‘vanguard’, but the stories I heard this week were probably the best yet. I have been reading all of you’re articles and getting a good laugh out of most of it. I don’t know how much of it is true but it is hilarious. But your writing has also given me a lot of info that I was not aware of. So naturally I asked my friend about it and he filled in quite a few gaps. I figured I would share them with you for better or worst. First of all Keith Raniere’s lawyers are working over time to figure out a way to shut you down. I guess you probably already knew that but you are their number one target right now. And you were right on the money about the guy who wrote the blog ‘Saratoga in decline’. John Whatever. (I can’t remember his last name and I’m to lazy to look it up right now) He didn’t put kid porn on his computer. That never made sense to me. Somebody got onto his computer and put it there. You are also right about the mood the lawyers have when nobody is around. They hate everything and everybody in Nexivm, but the money is great and the whole legal team is told to ‘put on a professional face’. My friend says there is a lot of ‘eye rolling’ and ‘sighing’. There is also quite a few folks in the law office that are worried about what will happen to their reputation when Keith Raniere is gone. But that gets put aside mostly because it seems like no matter how much the law firm raises the rates, Keith keeps on paying the bills. I guess layers need to make money too. But my friend says when they are in the office they just bash Keith Raniere and all his ‘harem’ and followers all of the time. The funniest story I have heard in a long time is about the vanguard herpes scare. My friend said there was a big buzz around the law office because Keith picked up herpes. Everybody in Nexivm was told not to discuss it so that it would not hurt vanguard’s chances with new recruits. But it has gotten out and it sounds like Keith is pretty pissed. It sounds like his love life has taken a turn for the worse because everybody is scared to f*** him. My friend said it happened in the last couple of years and that [name redacted] was the one who gave it to him the ‘gift’. She was having sex with the vanguard for a few years before she got married to her [redacted]. I guess she was trying to be loyal after she got married but it sounded like that didn’t work out because the vanguard still took his ‘piece’ when she was up here.The story is that the vanguard reminded [name redacted] that he ‘owned her for life’ and that she could hide it from her husband but she still had to give it up whenever the vanguard asked for it. [Name redacted] is now known around the law office as ‘patient zero’ and the ‘valtrexican’, when none of the nexivm folks are around of course. But it gets even better. It turns out that all the ‘Nexivm actresses’ (from the Superman show) all know about the herpes. It sounds they all got tested. So I guess they had something to be worried about too. My friend says when the lawyers talk about it they laugh like hell. The other thing my friend told me is that besides the herpes, the vanguard is losing his ‘kitten collection’ (which is what the lawyers call them) because he is having a hard time getting it up. … That’s all I got. When I hear more I’ll share it with you. Thanks for putting all this out for the world to see. I don’t usually care about stuff like this but Keith Raniere is such a sh**ty thing to have in our town. Who knows how much of it is true but it’s hard to believe that these stories aren’t real when you keep hearing them over and over. Anyway the sooner him and all his dirty friends go down, the better off we will all be, except that we won’t have anybody to laugh at anymore!

Whether any of the information in the above email is true or not, it illustrates a greater issue: It is well known that Keith Raniere is promiscuous. Concerning venereal disease, an abundance of caution is superior to lifelong regret.

Please consider this when entering into sexual relations with him or his followers.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Actualización: herpes en el harén, pleitos potenciales, y correo electrónico anónimo sobre el tema

He entrevistado a numerosas mujeres que dicen haber sido una de las parejas sexuales de Keith Raniere. Nadie dijo que tiene herpes.

Una mujer dijo que una mujer que supuestamente ha tenido relaciones sexuales repetidamente con el Sr. Raniere, transmitió el herpes a un seguidor masculino del Sr. Raniere.

Otras mujeres dijeron que ella era parte del harén del Sr. Raniere y tiene herpes. Ella no dijo que el Sr. Raniere le dio el herpes. Ella tuvo sexo con el Sr. Raniere en numerosas ocasiones, dijo.

Le dijo a Frank que sabía cuándo iba a ocurrir un brote. Tomó medicina recetada y se abstuvo del sexo hasta que se aclaró, usualmente, en menos de una semana.

[Nota: una persona con herpes puede ser contagiosa a pesar de las llagas que no están presentes.]

El cantante, Usher [Usher Raymond IV] fue demandado por varios demandantes que alegan que él les dio herpes. Según los informes, se instaló con una mujer por $1,1 millones.

Según informes de los medios: un demandante alegó Usher “consciente y útil” retuvo su diagnosis del herpes “y continuó tener sexo sin protección” con ella.

Usher supuestamente le dijo a una mujer que “probó negativo” para el virus, a pesar de una “secreción verdosa” de su pene. La mujer fue probada y diagnosticada con herpes después de padecer llagas vaginales, fiebres y escalofríos, según los papeles de la corte.

Usher defendió las alegaciones argumentando que al menos un demandante pudo haber sido infectado por parejas sexuales anteriores o posteriores. Argumentó que los demandantes asumen el riesgo de contraer herpes por tener “sexo casual y sin protección. ”

Al parecer, no tenía signos de la infección y fue etiquetado como un “portador asintomático” por los doctores.

Algunos abogados toman casos de contingencia, particularmente si el acusado tiene activos sustanciales. El valor neto de Usher es supuestamente $180 millones.

Si usted ha contratado el herpes debido a sus actividades en el “culto” del Sr. Raniere, es posible que desee consultar con un abogado.

Si el Señor Raniere le ordenó tener relaciones sexuales con alguien que le dio herpes o si alguien le aconsejó que siguiera la dirección del Sr. Raniere en su elección de parejas sexuales, y usted contrajo herpes, tal vez quiera consultar a un abogado.

Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, Jimena Garza, Lauren Salzman, [la finca de] Pamela Cafritz y otros podrían ser responsables si te reclutaron para el Señor Raniere bajo la pretensión de que él sería su mentor y resultó que eran en realidad ser reclutado para el sexo con él.

Se puede presentar una demanda de herpes en la que el demandante y el nombre del acusado se enmascaran a través de las iniciales o un seudónimo. Sin embargo, no hay garantía de privacidad. Al menos uno de los pleitos de Usher comenzó anónimo, y más adelante ambos Usher y los nombres del demandante hicieron públicos.

La introducción alegada del herpes dentro del Harem de Keith Raniere se ha discutido por años y fue mencionado público en el Saratoga ahora difunto en el blog de la declinación en algún momento alrededor de 2011.

El Sr. Raniere ha sido acusado reiteradamente de mentir a las mujeres con las que desea copular, diciéndoles que no tiene parejas sexuales actuales. Entran en una relación basada en la falsa creencia de que la suya es una relación monógama. Cuando descubren que él tiene un Harem, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, el difunto PAM Cafritz y otras mujeres fueron desplegadas para persuadir a la mujer que ella debe permanecer con el Sr. Raniere como parte de su harén.

El 5 de febrero de 2016, recibí un correo electrónico anónimo. El escritor admite que no sabe si la información de oídas que contiene es verdadera o falsa.

Usted puede archivar debajo de ‘ usted no puede hacer ** él para arriba ‘ también

Los abogados son abogados y tienen secretos de cliente importantes. Pero los abogados son abogados y también hablan en la sala de descanso.

Crecí con un tipo que trabaja con los abogados de Keith Raniere. Él no trabaja para la oficina de la ley pero su compañía hace un contrato de la ayuda y tiene por muchos años. Se ha convertido en muy buenos amigos con la mayoría de los abogados allí. Él ha visto mucho y me dijo más de una historia sorprendente y divertida sobre la ‘ vanguardia ‘, pero las historias que escuché esta semana fueron probablemente los mejores todavía.

He estado leyendo todos ustedes son artículos y conseguir una buena risa de la mayor parte de ella. No sé cuánto es cierto, pero es hilarante. Pero su escritura también me ha dado una gran cantidad de información que no era consciente de. Así que, naturalmente, le pregunté a mi amigo sobre él y él llenó en bastantes brechas. Pensé que los compartiría contigo para bien o para mal.

En primer lugar, los abogados de Keith Raniere están trabajando con el tiempo para encontrar una forma de cerrarte. Supongo que probablemente ya lo sabías pero eres su objetivo número uno en este momento.

Y tenías razón sobre el dinero del tipo que escribió el blog “Saratoga en declive”. John lo que sea. (no puedo recordar su apellido y soy perezoso para buscarlo ahora mismo) No puso pornografía infantil en su computadora. Eso nunca tuvo sentido para mí. Alguien subió a su computadora y la puso ahí.

También tienes razón sobre el estado de ánimo que tienen los abogados cuando nadie está cerca. Ellos odian todo y todo el mundo en Nexivm, pero el dinero es grande y todo el equipo legal se le dice que ‘ poner en una cara profesional ‘. Mi amigo dice que hay un montón de ‘ ojos rodando ‘ y ‘ suspirando ‘. También hay bastantes personas en la oficina de la ley que están preocupados por lo que va a pasar a su reputación cuando Keith Raniere se ha ido. Pero eso se pone a un lado sobre todo porque parece que no importa cuánto el bufete de abogados suba las tasas, Keith sigue pagando las facturas. Supongo que las capas también necesitan ganar dinero. Pero mi amigo dice que cuando están en la oficina sólo Bash Keith Raniere y todo su ‘ harén ‘ y seguidores todo el tiempo.

La historia más graciosa que he oído en mucho tiempo es sobre el miedo a la vanguardia del herpes. Mi amigo dijo que había un gran zumbido en la oficina de la ley porque Keith recogió el herpes. A todo el mundo en Nexivm se le dijo que no lo discutiera para que no perjudicara las posibilidades de vanguardia con nuevos reclutas. Pero se ha salido y suena como Keith está bastante cabreado. Parece que su vida amorosa ha dado un giro a lo peor porque todo el mundo tiene miedo a f *** él.

Mi amigo dijo que sucedió en los últimos dos años y que [el nombre redactado] fue el que le dio el ‘ regalo ‘. Ella estaba teniendo relaciones sexuales con la vanguardia durante unos años antes de que ella se casó con ella [redactada].

Supongo que ella estaba tratando de ser leal después de que ella se casó pero sonaba como que no funcionó porque la vanguardia todavía tomó su ‘ pieza ‘ cuando ella estaba aquí. La historia es que la vanguardia recordó [el nombre redactado] que él ‘ la poseyó para la vida ‘ y que ella podría esconderla de su marido pero ella todavía tuvo que renunciar para arriba siempre que la vanguardia lo pidiera.

[nombre redactado] ahora se conoce alrededor de la oficina de la ley como ‘ paciente cero ‘ y el ‘ valtrexican ‘, cuando ninguna de las personas nexivm están por supuesto. Pero se pone aún mejor. Resulta que todas las ‘ actrices Nexivm ‘ (de Superman Show) saben del herpes. Parece que todos se han probado. Así que supongo que tenían algo que preocuparse. Mi amigo dice que cuando los abogados hablan de ello se ríen como el infierno.

La otra cosa que mi amigo me dijo es que además del herpes, la vanguardia está perdiendo su ‘ colección de gatitos ‘ (que es lo que los abogados llaman) porque él está teniendo dificultades para conseguirlo. …

Es todo lo que tengo. Cuando escuche más lo compartiré contigo. Gracias por poner todo esto para que el mundo lo vea. Normalmente no me importan cosas como esta, pero Keith Raniere es un SH ** Ty cosa que tienen en nuestra ciudad. ¿Quién sabe cuánto es cierto, pero es difícil creer que estas historias no son reales cuando se les sigue oyendo una y otra vez.? De todos modos cuanto antes él y todos sus amigos sucios bajan, mejor será todo, excepto que ya no tendremos a nadie a quien reír.

Si alguna de la información en el correo electrónico anterior es verdadera o no, ilustra un problema mayor: es bien sabido que Keith Raniere es promiscuo. En cuanto a la enfermedad venérea, una abundancia de precaución es superior a un arrepentimiento de por vida.

Por favor considere esto al entrar en relaciones sexuales con él o sus seguidores.