Univision in Mexico comes out with damning video report on Keith Raniere, Emiliano Salinas

Univision in Mexico has come out with what must be a shocking report on Keith Raniere and his primary assistant in Mexico, Emiliano Salinas.

I am pleased to have been able to contribute a little bit to this production and had the pleasure of meeting reporter Juan Cooper – a very fine and detail oriented reporter.

The clips feature Emiliano Salinas leading a Vanguard Week dance with a passel of NXIVM members.

Emiliano dances for his Vanguard.

Interviews with Mexican and American Expians – and NXIVMs look for Alejandra Anaya, Alex Betancourt, and Catherine Oxenberg speaking in Spanish [below] calling Keith Raniere a criminal.

And a dramatization of a woman being branded.

There is also an interview with Keith Raniere’s high priced and exceedingly competent defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

Check out this clip:

https://mobile.twitter.com/ulnvestiga/status/1015398838499147778/video/1