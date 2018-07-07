Rough translation Spanish to English of Univision video

One of our readers sent me this translation of the Spanish in the Univision video

https://mobile.twitter.com/ulnvestiga/status/1015398838499147778/video/1:

A leader with a turbulent past, a personal supperation program, and a group of woman marked like if they where cows.

Then a man’s voice says, a leader with a turbulent past, an organization of personal suppuration, and a group of woman marked as if they where cows. And a girl says, “I not only appropriate your mind but I manipulate and control your actions and I also appropriate your body till the point that I brand you,” that is very perverse.

According to the FBI, Keith Raniere was the grand master and the women, his slaves. He demanded them to make sexual tapes like a guarantee of obedience, and then Keith Raniere played chess alone and everyone else were his game pieces.

In March of this year, he was detained and sent back to the USA. The news hit hard influential Mexican families who venerated him and now they will have to explain how much they knew about the abuse.

Emiliano Salinas, son of the former president, Carlos Salinas, and other businessmen were made part of his personal circle. Other families are affected like this actress whose daughter is branded.

Catherine Oxenberg says “I am happy that this man is behind bars. Why? because he is a criminal and has harmed many people.”

Raniere’s lawyers say that the women did it with consent but many specialists insist they were manipulated.