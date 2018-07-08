Reader asks about taking law in his own hands – and questions which ‘pedos roam free’

While we await the looming superseding indictment which is on the minds of all who are involved [pro- or con] with NXIVM, there is little to report. This is the calm before the storm. Yet, there are still matters to consider. And I think a review of law enforcement’s blunders – prior to the Eastern District DOJ doing what other agencies had failed to do – is in order – for this may shape a public corruption investigation – if such a thing is even possible given that many law enforcement officials allegedly cover up for one another.

Meantime, I continue to get emails from people – some in genuine need – others bizarre and eccentric – perhaps deranged.

Here is an email [with original spelling] I received this morning. It is like several others I have received in the past:

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Hello mr Parlato,

I just wanted to reach out to you about these sick pedos that run Amock , I feel very strongly about this subject I no our court system is trash and most of these scumbags get off sooner than later .. i feel the citizens should take matters into their own hands yah no ? I’ve been thinking about this for awhile and I finally stumbled upon some who’s still available for info .

Also do you know of the ones who roam free (pedos) ?

Thanks ! Concerned citizen

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My answer to Concerned citizen is not to take the law into his/her own hands. Although I often wondered why – not that I am encouraging it – no parents ever took matters into their own hands with Keith Raniere. Now, it is totally unnecessary – the law caught up to him. Despite his lawyers constant professions that this was all voluntary – his branding and blackmailing women – it will be demonstrated, if his case ever goes to trial, how coercive it was.

Still I wonder – how so many parents – distressed by what Raniere had done to their adult and minor children – let it go. Felt powerless. Some of them had immense wealth. Edgar Bronfman and Alejandro Junco felt the same kind of distress that other less wealthy parents felt by Raniere capturing the minds of their children and leading them into destructive worlds.

I was told Bronfman died brokenhearted about his daughters. Maybe he was prescient – maybe he could see what the future held for little Clare and Sara. That prison likely awaits one or both – and penury is likely for both – as the civil lawsuits bring justice to them and strip them of their unearned wealth – so brutally used by them to destroy others.

As for Concerned citizen — don’t take the law in your own hands or encourage others to do so. Not for these pedos. The law will take care of them. Had there been a time for vigilantism – and I am not condoning it – except, of course, if it were my own child and I was willing to submit to the decision of a jury – that time has passed. Raniere has been caught and exposed.

The splendid work of the Albany Times Union in exposing Raniere’s pedophilia in February 2012 – somehow fell on deaf ears. The victims who agreed to speak – all felt that this would be the end of Keith Raniere – were shocked and saddened by the fact that the stories were published — and nothing happened. Somehow law enforcement officials throughout the Albany, NY area did not or could not get up the means to stop this violent creature. Because of that, he took to branding and blackmailing women – and probably continued to rape little girls.

It was his branding – and perhaps the changing times – and the difference between the Eastern District of NY DOJ and the Northern District [who turned a blind eye] and the Western District [which actually served as a tool for Raniere] – that finally brought Raniere into the cage where he now lives.

Raniere’s day is done. Allison Mack is through. Clare Bronfman and the other minions – but especially Clare – the most brutal and sinister one – are finished. This cult is history.

No need for vigilantism now. Let law enforcement do their work now. It is in their hands. And they won’t let go.