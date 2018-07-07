Can we be polite in our comments on Frank Report?

Maybe it’s my fault – for I am often impolite in my postings about Keith Raniere.

But could we try a new approach with comments? Try to be a little civil towards one another and dispense with name calling?

The major purpose of this blog for the last few years has been to expose the criminal Bronfman-Raniere organization – and bust up their cult-like enterprise. It is nearing the time when their foul misdeeds will be prosecuted.

Lately, somehow, in our comments – and I am not going to name names – there has entered a tone – not of one attacking the criminals – but of attacking one another. This is unfortunate.

And I wonder if it would be possible to disagree – without name calling?

Of course, I believe in free speech. I do not censor comments – even those attacking me. I am not saying I plan to censor rudeness, I am just expressing a wish that we be less rude to one another – and yet still debate ideas and concepts robustly.

One former NXIVM consultant – who has contributed a great deal to this site – suggested I ban a certain individual. I do not want to do that.

I also realize – and I have been reminded recently by a kindhearted ex-Nxivm member – that I also have been rude to Keith Raniere – “overlooking all of his good points – and emphasizing his bad points only.” I will have to consider that and look for some of those good points. However, I do not think I have called Keith names – unless you think calling him “Vanguard” because it is so ridiculously pretentious – is name calling. Yet, I have posted some pretty nasty photo-shopped pictures of him. That might be worse than name calling.

In my defense, he and his criminal organization – and the remaining brainwashed members – are the targets,not the commenters.

There is going to be some news — soon. I will be writing about some of it, hopefully, later today. It does not bode well for Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman and others. Keith is prison – suffering as he made others suffer.

The time for reckoning is drawing near. Winter is almost upon us – or, more accurately, upon them…

In the meantime- how about a little good will towards one another?