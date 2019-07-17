Uncropped Picture of Raniere as a Woman

There have been several readers who have expressed doubt that the photo I published purportedly of Keith Alan Raniere [AKA Grand Master, AKA Supreme Master, AKA Master, AKA Federal Prisoner #57005-177] is really Keith Alan.

“It is the nose that is throwing me off,” says Clifton Parker.

Keith Raniere seems to have had a feminine demeanor at times. Has he been required to recreate this role in prison?

Purported photo of Raniere

Def. Raniere

The Vanguard

Federal Prisoner 57005-177

Keith Raniere was willing to drug one woman rather than let her go to the hospital – did he do the same thing with Kristin Snyder?

Keith Alan Raniere had an MLM called Consumers' Buyline prior to Nxivm which was closed down by various Attorneys General based on allegations it was a pyramid scheme.

Curcio hearings are held to question defendants about their awareness of their attorneys' potential conflicts. Raniere hearings, on the other hand, could be established to question attorneys about their conflicts with their clients and other attorneys in the case. Just as Curcio hearings were named after Joseph Curcio a criminal defendant, Raniere hearings could be named after the world's smartest criminal defendant and be another way to preserve the legacy of the man we know as Vanguard.

Keith Raniere, a man you can follow.

Keith Raniere loved to photograph women. but why?

Keith Raniere was he the studly he wanted women to believe him to be?

Orange Country Dreams writes,” That pic does not resemble him in any way – nose wrong, eye color, brows, and cheekbones wrong.”

And etc..

Keith Raniere seems to have had a feminine demeanor at times. Has he been required to recreate this role in prison?

Below is the uncropped purported photograph of Keith Alan Raniere dressed as a woman. The woman in the middle is a Raniere harem member who I consider a victim. I removed her face from the picture.

She is a well known associate of Raniere’s. I don’t care to mention her name. Many of you know her name, just as you know the last name of Cami, Dani and Mariana.

The woman on the left, as readers will easily identify, is Pamela Cafritz, Raniere’s longtime wing woman.

The picture was purportedly taken in Dec. 1992.

The fact that two of Raniere’s harem members were posing with a man – even though dressed as a woman – in a picture suggests the man is Raniere since Raniere is notoriously jealous.

[He once canceled plans to have a baby with Lauren Salzman when she brushed up against a man at volleyball. When Dani kissed Ben Myers, he confined her in a room for two years. When Cami had an affair with Robbie, she lost her chance to be his successor and was ordered to find a teenage virgin to replace her.]

So is this a costume party? Or is it some mystical, pagan, or Luciferian gathering?

The woman in the middle, who was in an intimate relationship with Keith, said she was very disappointed, almost horrified, when Keith showed up dressed as a woman since she had always seen him as a man and did not like this more feminine aspect of him.

She said she was revolted. But if you know Keith, you don’t criticize him aloud.

Perhaps Keith did this cross dressing one time for fun, or perhaps he really did it more frequently. He might really be Keisy Alayne Queef, the notorious cross-dresser who reportedly made his/her mark on the swinger’s club scene not too long ago in Clifton Park, Rochester and various other places of all-night debauchery in between.