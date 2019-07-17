More Reasons Why Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman and Clare Bronfman Were Not Called as Witnesses

By Shivani

This is in response to K. R. Claviger’s post Why Weren’t Some Potential Witnesses Called By The Prosecution?

By the way, that photo of Clare Bronfman is bone chilling and freakish. I’ve never seen it before.

This is the picture used by the prosecution of Clare Bronfman to show the jury during the trial of Keith Raniere.

This is the government exhibit photo of Clare Bronfman, the prosecution used to show the jury.

She looks demonic and it is as if it’s a mugshot in a bad movie kind of a facial expression, too.

Claviger mentioned – among those who could have been called as witnesses but were not called – Joe O’Hara – writing that he was a convicted felon.

Claviger wrote “which automatically means he would have no credibility” to testify for the prosecution in Raniere’s case.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack and Clare Bronfman are convicted felons too.

From a variant point of view, here’s.another slate of reasons how come these goblins didn’t get to testify, with Lauren being the exception here.





This the photo the government is using of Lauren Salzman in exhibits for the jury.

This is the photo the government used of Lauren Salzman in exhibits in the trial against Keith Alan Raniere.

This is the photo Mark Lesko showed Mark Vicente.

Allison Mack’s government exhibit photo.

1) Allison Mack: Mack would have had to come up as witness before so many other witnesses were called who crucified her during their testimony. She lost credibility as a potential witness by exactly what was exposed about her in court.

Also, as the trial progressed, additional input from more witnesses became unnecessary to convict Raniere, and it would have become too repetitive. You learn to get a feel for the jury and never risk losing any of them to oversaturation.

2) Clare Bronfman: She arranged or at least semi-arranged an “understanding” that she would not be testifying, probably as part of her plea deal and perhaps somewhat nebulously. Her ivory tower is going to crash later.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman – government exhibit photo.

3) Nancy Salzman: She was seen coming and going as a clever swine of a woman. She was not only a buffoon trying to act like a qualified therapist/executive. Nancy Salzman handed her daughters’ lives over to Raniere, and the prosecution team was well aware of this. It’s very likely, especially after deposing Lauren Salzman, that the prosecutors would find it more expedient to do their work without a word from Nancy Salzman’s twisted mouth.