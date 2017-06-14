Trouble for ESP centers in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Mexico after DOS revelations

The Vancouver Center of Executive Success Programs appears to be done.

Executive Success Programs teach the proprietary lessons of Keith Raniere.

More than 30 people have de-enrolled in Vancouver as disclosures of a secret branding and blackmail-like “collateral” process have come to light.

A secret women’s group called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] seems to have been an offshoot of the ESP program where members had to give damning photos or signed confessions of embarrassing or illegal activities which are held as collateral.

Revelations caused Vancouver members to question participation in the Raniere- based ESP. Many more are expected to leave and the office/classroom is closed.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles the ESP center appears shuttered as well as people fled from the organization after learning of defections and stark revelations of women being branded on their pubic areas with the initials of Mr Raniere and actress Allison Mack, one of Mr. Raniere’s students.

The Mexican contingent too is facing enrollment difficulties as women being recruited to join Executive Success Programs are questioning the need for utter secrecy and the rumors of master slave relationships coming out are also concerning to many.

A few years ago, the Washington State branch of ESP closed after revelations of Mr. Raniere’s sexual escapades with his board members became known – after it had been taught that he was a monk-like figure.

The latest breakaways in the popular Vancouver center seem to focus on women and the DOS offshoot.

Many Vancouver ESP female members had been asked to join a sorority and were being groomed to join the DOS group.

Entry was like this: female ESP members were approached by a female ESP member who would ask if she was interested in obtaining information on a women’s group that offered higher teachings than ESP. The secret teachings are for women only.

If the woman expresses interest, she is told that she may obtain information by providing collateral – which can be anything that insures she will keep what she learns a secret.

The collateral needs to be something that can damage the individual and is justified on the premise that if a woman divulges the secret of DOS’s existence it will damage DOS.

Typical collateral are nude photographs or confessions to crimes or unflattering revelations about themselves or family members in writing or recorded.

The person giving collateral is assured that if they do not reveal anything the collateral will never be used against them.

If the woman gives collateral she learns that there is an all female organization. It is explained that the master slave concept is a metaphor for learning to have discipline and build character. The woman is told that this is only a woman’s secret and that no man knows about it. No man can ever know about it.

After hearing this, if the woman wants to join, she must give two more pieces of collateral. Nude photos or damning information about one’s family, bank account numbers, signing over cars, deeds to houses, addendum to wills can be acceptable collateral – again to be used only if the woman betrays the secret society of women.

If she chooses not to join, her first collateral is kept by the ESP member and she need do no more except say nothing of what she has heard.

If the woman wants to join, she posts additional collateral, then is assigned a slave master and taught that training focuses much on learning to love through pain.

She will get assignments and practice in areas she wants to build. Diet is one way to build discipline therefore calorie counting is a big part of the program.

Certain things are required of slaves. A woman must ask for permission to go on vacation. She must get permission to go to sleep. In this way she is trained to learn how to wait. To sit on her viscera.

If she doesn’t hear back from her master within one hour, she may retire to sleep. However she must keep her cell phone by her bedside for if she is called for a readiness drill, she must awaken and respond within 60 seconds.

In addition to eating and sleeping, all big decisions are made not by the person but by her master.

For instance actress Alison Mack must seek permission from her slave master Mr. Raniier in order to accept a role in a stage play.

In one respect the pitch for DOS has been debated if it is 100 percent true. It is told to the women that no man knows the secrets taught in DOS and no man ever will. What is not told is that Mr. Raniere is the leader of the group and is slave master to all the women who run the DOS organization. In reality DOS may be said to be headed by a man.

However, some of the slaves of Mr. Raniere dispute this contention. They feel he is no man – but rather a divinity. Consequently it is technically true that there is no man who knows the secrets of DOS.

Why this impacted the Vancouver Center is that many women were at various levels of being pitched to join DOS and revelations coming publicly too soon spooked a good number of them.

Some were branded and promised it would remain a secret. Some had given first collateral but had no idea that branding was part of the process. Other women who were told that no man was involved were surprised that Mr. Raniere was the master of their master and that this was a man-ruled organization after all.

People who were rank and file members of ESP were shocked at the concept of branding and master slave relationships, having been led to believe that ESP was simply a series of courses on developing the ability to succeed through the use of Rational Inquiry and other proprietary thinking “tools” discovered by Mr. Raniere.