Her Defender: ‘Dr. Roberts isn’t “mad” she’s a victim of Master Raniere!’

Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O. who is a slave woman of DOS does the branding.

Dr. Danielle Roberts may be a victim.

the FrankReport published an article on June 13, 2017 entitled “Will the ‘Mad Doctor’ Roberts be charged with professional misconduct.”

A defender of hers wrote the article is ‘slanderous, libelous and defamatory. Please removed the title of “Mad Doctor” from this article!”

The defender then went on to write the following:

Dr. Roberts is not mad. She’s a victim, like all those other women are!

If she is lending her professional training to these women being branded, she’s at least making it significantly safer due to her training.

Why?

Because without her, if these women wanted to do this behavior they would probably otherwise still be doing it anyway but it would be done by someone with less training and that might do potentially greater, more extensive, physical harm.

Dr. Roberts moved to Albany to help people. She was and still is a kindhearted, well intended person that has been misguided and manipulated; by having her pure care and concern for others incredibly twisted.

Calling her out as one of the main culprits here is more damaging then helpful and more isolating for her, as it makes integrating socially back into the rest of the world even more challenging from this point forward.

Please remove any slander, libel or spin from your articles regarding Dr Roberts.

Someone who is being manipulated is not mad, deranged or psychotic. They are the victim! It’s the boiling of a frog – slowly over time, confusing and manipulating, and defaming her isn’t helping her – you become the exact tool then through which you help Keith Raniere get more control.

Write about these women in truth stating they are the ones being manipulated!

Over and over again – that is the closest to truth with any of this occurring or not.

Please consider that – otherwise the victims will be labeled as the culprits and not as the victims they are.

Intellectually educated women are just as susceptible to thought reform as anyone else.

Please don’t be like most people and presume these women should know better. That thinking is a large part of what keeps groups like this going because everyone is thinking, “oh, not me. I wouldn’t fall for that stuff.”

The same above can equally be applied to educated intellectual men as well.

And your writing is a beautiful tool – the pen is mightier then the sword – as it’s said. As such, how you literally “paint” and portray these female victims in your articles guides the readers opinion of these women. Consider that and maybe you’ll come fill circle in your logic: To break the cycle, the blame needs to be directed to the source! Not the victims of the source.

I want Keith Raniere to go down; his organizations to fail as he sits in prison! But the “followers”, “believers” and victims need to know they not criminals or crazy or mad – they are the victims. That’s how you take away a madman’s power – by taking away his followers – not blaming them – that perpetuates the cycle and keeps guys like Keith in power over his victims.

This artist conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as deranged mad doctor may be unfair. She is a physician who put women in danger but first and foremost she is a slave to Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience.

Is Dr. Danielle Roberts deranged or a victim? Or just doing her duty as a physician?