To clarify on Scott and the call to ban him

Here was a comment following my post “People putting intense heat on me to ban Scott Johnson & detractors”

It was from someone using the moniker “Scottie’s daddy”:

“My fault Frankie. Instead of putting it in his mother at the whore house, I shoulda rolled over and shot him out the window. Worst 10 bucks I ever spent and got a good dose of the clap from it too.”…

I normally do not respond to comments people make – or criticize them – for I don’t want to inhibit comments. But since the last post was about comments – and the comment above is also exactly the type of comment I am seeking to avoid – I will make what I hope is the last and final comment on the entire Scott matter.

I know the comment about the whore house was meant to be funny and, because Scott is so generally despised on Frank Report, it may be supportive overall to the website. But I really do prefer these kind of comments – as well as all hateful comments Scott himself makes – would cease. I’d rather keep the commenters but lose their vicious comments. But if I have to chose between keeping nasty commenters or losing them as readers, my “plan is to ban.”

I tried the opposite approach. Most readers know it – which was to ask certain people to be a little less disruptive. They decided to go in the opposite direction. Now I plan to be insistent. I want to reiterate – people can criticize concepts; they can criticize me; they can criticize the posts. They can criticize others. Even anti-Nxivm members. They can chide me for writing too much about Kristin Kreuk – but what I don’t want to see anymore is the pounding on, the punking of others for making sincere comments and the worthless retaliation against each other.

And preferably I do not want to see comments that are entirely irrelevant to the post at hand – unless it serves an overall good purpose. I can be a little more tolerant of that, but have decided to end the cruel and nasty bickering that seems to have been initialed by Scott and echoed by his detractors.

For the welfare of the blog and it’s overall purpose I’m “planning on banning.”

To make it clear, again: I strongly support free speech. If Scott winds up being banned here – because he continues to jump down commenters’ throats, it is only because he chose to do so.

Nevertheless, I will fight for his right to say whatever he wants on his own blog or anywhere else where people welcome him.

As for now, I draw the line. Too many intelligent people have asked me to ban him to continue to ignore him. I choose not to ban him yet. He may post one more nasty comment. He may call someone a coward once more on Frank Report. But he will not do it a second time.

That said, the world is wide – so is the worldwide web – Scott will still be able to get his message out. If he has important to say, people will read it.

As of this moment, everyone is welcome to post here – Scott included. Only let’s practice a little civility.

I see no reason to further tolerate people who want to be destructive to this website.