More on suspicious college survey where Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack lent their names to recruit for NXIVM cult

In 2007, a suspicious survey for college students emerged that was hosted on a website registered to Karen Unterreiner [Etholoutions.com]. Unterreiner is a notorious High Rank of NXIVM and longest serving harem member of Grandmaster Keith Raniere.

Yet the survey was promoted as sponsored and devised by Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack [along with Nicki Clyne and Sarah Edmondson].

This was clearly deceptive on the part of Kreuk and Mack.

I submit the survey was not written by Mack and Kreuk – but by Raniere and Unterreiner and was meant to use Mack and Kreuk’s celebrity to recruit college students into NXIVM.

As of today, we do not have the complete survey [it has been taken offline] but we have some of the questions.

Thanks to Chet Hardin and to another reader of the Frank Report, we know this much about the Raniere -Kreuk survey for college students:





It begins with a “super cool” “hip” intro that supposedly was written by Kreuk and Mack – but more likely was written by that super coolest of all – the Vanguard dude.





“Hi there… if you’re reading this, it must mean you are an incredibly intelligent, witty, clever and good lucking member of the college community. If all but the college part applies to you, congratulations! but you best be moving along for now. But for all you college folks, thanks for comin’ over and sharing your valuable time with us. The survey will take about 15 minutes depending on how long you linger, and as a thank you for sharing with us, you have the opportunity to ask one of us (Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne or Sarah Edmondson) any question in the universe! If it’s out there enough, we just might answer it…





Then the survey looks for the standard info – plus your favorite movie:





first name:





last name:





email:





city:





state:





favorite movie:





It is okay to send me emails to future events and promotions.

Hardin provided in one of his earlier stories these two bizarre questions which are part of the Kreuk-Raniere survey:

1 Would you swallow a glass of your own vomit for $100?

2 What if it was dog vomit?

ISn;t that Kristin Kreuk at the top of the survey?





These two ladies did their level best to bring in NXIVM recruits. One lady [left] recruited the other one [right]. The lady on the left got out of NXIVM - scot-free - the lady on the right is charged with sex trafficking and may spend the rest of her life in prison. The lady on the right has nothing to say about that however. Instead she is focused on playing the role of a brave attorney that exposes injustice and stands up for female victims.

These two ladies did their level best to bring in NXIVM recruits. One lady [left] recruited the other one [right]. The lady on the left got out of NXIVM – scot-free – the lady on the right is charged with sex trafficking and may spend the rest of her life in prison. The lady on the right has nothing to say about that however. Instead she is focused on playing the role of a brave attorney that exposes injustice and stands up for female victims.

Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on the Canadian taxpayer funded TV show Burden of Truth. Her character risks her career to protect young women.

Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on TV who risks her career to protect young women.





Getting back to the sruvey, a reader wrote to me providing Frank Report with a few more questions from the survey, which she was able to get from magnifying the youtube video where Mack and Kreuk promote the college survey.





The questions seem to focus sharply on money – something that Raniere always had in mind – when recruiting anyone – money and sex. That was Raniere’s world – to be sure – money and sex.





Here are the questions visible from the youtube video:





9. Bare necessities

The suggested amounts to click for each

$0 / <9.99 / $10-24,99 / $25 – 49.99 / $50-100 / $100+

-clothing (accessories, shoes, casual wear, gym clothes, etc)

-toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, hair products, make-up, etc)

-looking good (hair cuts, esthetics, etc.)

-car maintenance (repairs, oil changes, etc)

-gas

-bus/subway

-taxi

-parking





10 says ‘School Stuff’

$0 / <9.99 / $10-24,99 / $25 – 49.99 / $50-100 / $100+

and the first two topics are ‘Textbooks’ and

‘Supplies (paper, pens ..)







32 Do you watch Smallville?

-I’ve seen it once or twice

– I never miss an episode

– if I’m home I’ll watch it

– I own every DVD and have watched them multiple times

– What’s Smallville?





33

Do you watch Battlestar Gallactica

(same selections as above)





‘***





While Kristin Kreuk says she was not a part of NXIVM’s inner circle or witnessed any nefarious activities, it is clear she was part of the recruitment effort by the inner circle, led by people who did plenty of nefarious activities.





Since no one else is asking the question – I will – did Kristin and Allison write the survey? And if they did what was their goal. What did they do with the results?





If they didn’t write the survey, why did they claim they did? What was the hidden motive in lying about writing a survey?





See these links:

Here is a video of Kreuk and Mack promoting their NXIVM survey for college kids:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ4aEk9Ecoc&app=desktop

Here is the link where Kreuk and Mack were promoting the A Capella Innovations which was another recruitment tool for NXIVM.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amLPa8I1KU0

Here is a video from A Capella Innovations with a Keith Raniere quote behind them. You have Allison Mack and Kristen Kreuk and Nicki Clyne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGdSRjfqxAM

Here is a video of Kreuk with fellow NXIVM coach Kendra Voth promoting Girls By Design to help teen girls with self-esteem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYKLc8eabzo