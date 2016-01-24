Three comments on Raniere and Bronfman

Readers, kindly remember that this website is not for those who have escaped NXIVM, but for those who have not yet been caught and possibly for those who might wish to escape.

Therefore I am compiling this information:

A few comments on Keith Raniere and the Bronfmans:

Clare Bronfman:

Keith is my teacher and my best friend. My life is so profoundly different from when I first met him words can’t describe my gratitude. The depth of his caring for the individual people, with whom he works, as well as humanity collectively, is remarkable to me. His dedication to helping people experience more joy in their lives through self discovery and understanding has been an incredible gift to so many of us. Through his ongoing commitment to live an ethical existence, dedicated to doing what is right for all of humanity, he continues to inspire me.

Charlotte W. September 7, 2010 https://www.lawyersandsettlements.com/blog/seagrams-sisters-lawsuit-makes-start-up-funding-look-easy.html#more-3167

I personally know several young women (starting at the ages of 14) who were raped by and remained involved with this PIG (Keith Ranier) and his cult harem. These women were emotionally damaged for years thereafter and at least one committed suicide. I remember meeting beautiful, fragile Sara [Bronfman] as an impressionable young woman under Raniere’s spell. Sorry it had to happen like this to her and her family but if it helps bring that creep to some justice…you go daddy, get him!





Nat B March 28, 2010 https://www.lawyersandsettlements.com/blog/seagrams-sisters-lawsuit-makes-start-up-funding-look-easy.html#more-3167

Both sisters are very sweet and had nothing but the best of intentions on making a difference in the world. Unfortunately, so did many of us that got sucked in. Their father was opposed to their participation from the beginning. In fact one sister was opposed to the group and at one time was attempting to assist the father in getting her sibling out. After the other one got sucked in, the girls felt they were responsible for their father engineering the Forbes article to damage the organization. It backfired on him because that was the impetus for them subsidizing the business in an effort to make up for what was felt to be his destruction. The girls got so embroiled they now have no choice but to stay aligned to their side. The other side is fighting for their lives. If she loses it will be a great injustice. However, if she wins the girls, along with many other people who have been backed into a corner, are going to be looking at serious charges. Except the leader who will skate away free and clear because he might be bad at gambling but he is smart enough to insulate himself. If Mr. Bronfman wants to settle this issue and get this guy he needs to come in support of the side against his daughters and then talk sense into them and have them turn state witness pleading out with no time served.