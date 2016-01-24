Questions for Vanguard #6: Computer programmer in 1973, at age 13?

Keith Raniere’s bio states: “He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at the age of twelve; only one year later, he was proficient in third-year college mathematics and was a professional computer programmer.”

Do you have any independent corroboration, say from your math teacher[s], that you taught yourself the entire high school math curriculum in 19 hours?

That is an interesting number, 19 hours, did you time it?

Were they consecutive hours or an hour here and there over time?

Do you have any verification of your teenage math skill boasting outside your own self proclamation?

Would you advise your students to accept as true other bios with as little substantiation as yours has?

You claim you were a professional computer programmer when you were 13. That would have been 1973, the year the internet was invented. There were very few home computers. What kind of computers did you program?

Did you do this for a corporation?

If so, which one?

How much money did you make as a professional computer programmer?

Do you have any independent verification of your computer programming work?

Do you realize that the claim of you being a 13-year old professional computer programmer before people had computers is a little hard to believe?

Wouldn’t your bio benefit by a little explanation [with details] of how you accomplished this pioneering work in computers at such a young age, if it is true?





Artist's conception: 13 year-old Keith Raniere programming a computer and inventing the internet.

Artist’s conception: 13 year-old Keith Raniere programming a computer and inventing the internet.