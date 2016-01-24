Questions for Vanguard #5: Mastered many musical instruments? Which ones?

Keith Raniere’s bio states, “By the age of twelve, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level; his passion and aptitude for music would inspire him to master many other musical instruments.”

Your bio states you mastered many musical instruments, what are they?

What is your definition of ‘master?’

Are you proficient enough to play these many instruments [that you mastered] in a professional setting?

Would you mind showing us that you can indeed play them?

In an interview with the Times Union you said you played seven musical instruments? Is this the number of instruments you mastered?

Is seven instruments really “many”; a high school band teacher might play 40.

You said you could play piano at the concert level. Did you play any concerts?

How do you define concert level? Good enough to play at Carnegie Hall? or Ricky’s Pub?

You are suggesting you are a musical genius and a virtuoso, are there any independent credible music authorities who would verify your accomplishment as a musician or is this self acclamation?

If it is the latter, should your bio read “Raniere says he has mastered many [seven] musical instruments?”





Keith mastered many musical instruments - none of which anybody ever heard him play.

Artist’s conception: Keith Raniere is such a musical genius, not only has he mastered many musical instruments but he can play them all at the same time.