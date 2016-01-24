Reader has questions: It appears Raniere lied on his bio; how would anyone be so stupid as to follow him?

A reader asks questions:

I have a series of questions for you.

It is pretty evident that based on his bio Keith Raniere is a gall darned liar. Isn’t he supposed to be teaching truth?

Are these women so enamored of his love making that they ignore his stupid lies?

Is there really such a stupid gullible girl as Clare Bronfman or are you making this up about her losing $100 million? No one could be that stupid.

If it is true, why haven’t the authorities investigated this matter?

Does Raniere – an odd looking rascal if ever I saw one – does he really have a harem of women slave morons?

Are you making this up?

Can you name the woman and their sub-par IQ’s?

How come he said that his own son was not his son?

Did the boy look like him?

How come the mother fled with the son?

Did the Bronfmans report the money they gave to Raniere?

Did Raniere sleep with underage women?

What does he do to his followers to make them believe that he is an ethical man?

Who hunts down their ex-lovers for years over bullshit like going on a computer that 100’s have the password for?

How come there isn’t a special prosecutor looking into Raniere’s computer trespassing?

When will the Bronfman sisters stop enabling him?

And last but not least, Raniere lied on his bio; how would anyone be so stupid as to follow him?