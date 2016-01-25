Thread: Hildreth brought Kruek into NXIVM

On 2010 Kristin Kruek “thread” on http://forums.superherohype.com:

The Jock writes: [Kristin Kruek’s] ex boy[friend], mark hidreth [as an actor] is as stiff as a board on V. He has no eyebrow and very strange eyes,and plus he seems LAME

SV Fan writes: Isn’t KK [Kristin Kruek] still in that NXIVM thing? Good for her if she left, from the sounds of it that place doesn’t seem the best. As for her ex-BF (I looked him up and), I don’t mind him on V.

Allison Mack’s blog is definantly different, not sure creepy though. lol

The Jock writes: The rumors about NXIVM include Kristin. Just sayin’….

So here`s the story, she started dating that douche bag known as Mark Hildreth in late 2004. Before he dated her, Mark was rumored as a f*g in Vancity, a singer who never involved with chicks before KK came. FYI he also starred in “brokeback”type of movie in which he kissed dude. Note: He`s already associated with NXIVM cult from the beginning.

Around 2006,after KK finished shooting season 6, Mark took her to NXIVM camp in Albany when she had her first “training” note: when she got skinnier.

They also went to that Poseidon premiere with MR before to CW party with also Kendra Voth {her GBD partner} who turn out ………as ANOTHER cult-er. I know her Facebook account, she friended KEITH RANIERE aka THE VANGUARD aka GOD AMONG MEN. and it seems as though she has been in this cult from long time along with Mark which beg the question was KK meeting with Mark arranged with Kendra? Since they both in the same cult?

For those who don`t know, KK and Mark already met before they were shooting Earthsea. Mark mentioned it on interview that was posted on KKW when the rumor about them dating first came to public and then boom they suddenly involved in same project. Coincidence? or was it just part of the bigger plan from NXIVM to get to Kristin?

Hopefully Kristin has moved on to better things but rumor has it her boyfriend Mark Hildreth is still deeply involved and both Allison Mack and Mark Hildreth coach and the new NXIVM center in Vancouver BC. They were recruited by multi-cult follower Mark Vicente who did the cult infomercial movie for JZ Knight and what is considered a cult Ramatha. Mark Vicente jumped ship from Ramatha and joined the cult like group NXIVM. Just like some people go from relationship to relationship without considering what is wrong – Mark Vicente seems to go from cult like group to cult like group.

SVFAN writes: I thought KK went before AM got involved(so to put blame on AM would be wrong, not that I am blaming KK either).

Prison Mike: Hold on. Kristin and Allison are involved in some cult? This is the first I’ve heard about it…

SV FAN: Probably best to do a quick google search of NXIVM. I am not sure it’s a cult in the sense of the word like Heaven’s Gate Cult (as an example), but it seems something to the degree of Scientology.

Prison Mike: I just did a google search on it. Seems like a cult to me.

Serene writes: [A]s a fan of hers, I don’t like the idea of her being involved with this organization, but the truth of the matter is that no one, outside her own personal group of friends and family, know what the real story is. Maybe she’s still influenced by their psycho-babble, or maybe she’s put all that behind her.

I’m a fan of her work, and wish her well because she always seems like a genuinely lovely young woman. It’s crazy to assume we know any absolutes about celebrities private lives.

Webhead: Yea, cults are a touchy thing and very hard for some folks to get out of once they are pulled in.