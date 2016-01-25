This appeared almost 10 years ago in Cult News on June 14 , 2006:

Kristin Kreuk the WB star that plays “Lana Lang” on Smallville was spotted in Albany, New York attending a five-day intensive of the controversial large group awareness training program called NXIVM (pronounced NEX-ee-um, like the “purple pill” for acid reflux).

Kristin Kreuk was used to promote the cult of Keith Raniere. She brought in Allison Mack, who, in turn, brought in other women. Kristin slipped away. Look for her under a rock, or in some creepy crevice. She's out there publicly condemning Harvey Weinstein, but ignoring the perv she personally witnessed: A man who is enslaving women and branding women on their pubic region.NXIVM has been called a “cult” and described as “extremely dangerous” by critics.

Its leader Keith Raniere known as “Vanguard” to his followers made the cover of Forbes magazine in 2003 as the “world’s strangest executive coach.”

The Forbes article titled “Cult of Personality“ reports that “people see a darker and more manipulative side to Keith Raniere. Detractors say he runs a cult-like program aimed at breaking down his subjects psychologically, separating them from their families and inducting them into a bizarre world of messianic pretensions, idiosyncratic language and ritualistic practices.”

A source has told CultNews that Kristin Kreuk has been attending the “cult-like program” since Saturday and that the program will continue through today. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend and is one of about 40 people attending the “intensive” at the NXIVM headquarters in upstate New York.

Some NXIVM program participants have sought psychiatric treatment subsequent to attending the group’s intensives, one participant was hospitalized and another committed suicide.

According to a reliable source Kristin Kreuk is one of about ten new participants at NXIVM currently going through its initial training at an Albany building located at 455 New Karner Rd.

A source told CultNews that the Smallville star and others spent hours the first day watching videotape of Raniere’s disciple, NXIVM President and registered nurse Nancy Salzman, droning on about her mentor’s philosophy. The training took place in a windowless, monitored, tightly controlled room, which included frequent adjustments in room temperature.

Salzman’s daughter is leading the program now being attended by Kreuk.

The fee for this five-day “intensive” is around $2,000.00, depending upon when participants sign up, a 16-day program offered by the group costs even more.

NXIVM says, “The 5-day intensive training provides participants with a clear understanding of the first principles of success. It constitutes the first five days of the 16-day intensive, and encompasses the foundational practices of both the Ethos and the Origins programs. Participants in the 5-day intensive trainings have access to a certified personal coach for 30 days after their training has concluded.”

A “certified professional coach”?

Will Kristin Kreuk end up being controlled by the “world’s strangest executive coach”?

Maybe someone should fly in to rescue the 24-year-old actress from this purported “cult”?

But Superman can’t fulfill that task, like he does on Smallville, rescuing Lana Lang from various evils and catastrophes.

Instead, for this situation Kristin Kreuk must rely upon her personal power of critical thinking, with perhaps a little help from family, a boyfriend and/or her management team.





Address: http://www.cultnews.com/2006/06/has-a-cult-recruited-smallville-star-kristin-kreuk/